First Hanoi metro project train to arrive late next month for display

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

It is expected to arrive in Dinh Vu Port in Hai Phong City on October 24 and will be brought to Hanoi for display from November.

The information was shared by deputy head of the Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board, Nguyen Trung Hieu.



“This is among 10 trains being produced in France for the project," he said. "It will be displayed at the S1 station for the public to come and have a view.



According to the official, the other trains in the fleet are being produced in France. Each train has four carriages with a capacity of 950 passengers. The train has a speed of 35km/h.



"The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project which spans 8.5 kilometres has been completed by 80% while the four-kilometre underground section has been done for 20%.



It is expected that the overground section will be put into operation next year. Dtinews