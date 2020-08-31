Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/09/2020 13:43:22 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
First Hanoi metro project train to arrive late next month for display

03/09/2020

A train designed for the Nhon-Hanoi Station metro route was sent from Dunkirk Port in France on September 2.

It is expected to arrive in Dinh Vu Port in Hai Phong City on October 24 and will be brought to Hanoi for display from November.

 

The information was shared by deputy head of the Hanoi Urban Railway Management Board, Nguyen Trung Hieu.

“This is among 10 trains being produced in France for the project," he said. "It will be displayed at the S1 station for the public to come and have a view.

According to the official, the other trains in the fleet are being produced in France. Each train has four carriages with a capacity of 950 passengers. The train has a speed of 35km/h.

"The Nhon-Hanoi Station metro project which spans 8.5 kilometres has been completed by 80% while the four-kilometre underground section has been done for 20%.

It is expected that the overground section will be put into operation next year. Dtinews

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

 
 

.
Healthcare app allows customers to stay at home and order medicine
31/08/2020 

It’s every mother’s nightmare. Late at night, child with a high-temperature and no pharmacy open to buy any medication.

Ministry orders investigation of severe food poisoning caused by vegan pate
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The National Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Assurance Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has instructed departments of agriculture and rural development in provinces and cities

Students in Hanoi head back to school
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Students across Hanoi went back to school on September 1 following the conclusion of the summer break, almost one month later than originally scheduled due to the impact of the COVID-19 epidemic across the country.

9+ model changes society's view of vocational training
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Formal training carried out hand in hand with vocational training for students graduating from secondary high school, known as the 9+ model, has gradually changed society’s perspective on vocational education.

Hanoi streets colourful to celebrate National Day
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

All streets in Hanoi are decorated with flags, flowers and banners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2, 1945 - September 2, 2020).

Two new COVID-19 cases reported on Sept. 2 afternoon
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded two more COVID-19 cases on September 2 afternoon, including one community infection in northern Hai Duong province and one imported case in south central Khanh Hoa province.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Hanoi struggles to speed up public investment disbursement
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Problems remain in the implementation of Hanoi’s middle-term public investment plan for the 2016 to 2020 period, vice chairwoman of the city’s People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said on Tuesday.

Strict COVID-19 preventive measures needed at markets
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Many traditional markets in HCM City are paying more attention to COVID-19 prevention, but some small traders and local residents are not taking necessary precautions.

Ha Tinh farmer turns wasteland into farm
02/09/2020 

Six years ago, Doan Van Ha, 53, residing in Luu Vinh Son Commune, Thach Ha District took a risk and borrowed VND1 billion (US$42,860) from his friends and a local bank to turn a wasteland filled with rocks into a livestock and fruit tree farm.

Hanoi targets to fulfill education plan while preventing COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Director of Hanoi Department of Education and Training Chu Xuan Dung talks about the city’s preparations for the new academic year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Residents plant moss rose along rural roads to tackle littering
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Huynh Thi Thu Huong, 46, waters moss roses she grows along a 100-metre section of a rural road linking to her house in Village 2, Quy Duc Commune, HCM City’s Binh Chanh District.

Vietnam reports no new community COVID-19 infections for four days
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases on September 2 morning, marking the fourth consecutive day without infections in the community.

Border soldiers foster disadvantaged children
SOCIETYicon  02/09/2020 

Thirteen-year-old Po Loong Chuyen used to get up at 5am every Monday to walk to a boarding school 10 kilometres from his house. He only went home at the weekend and helped his grandfather on the farm.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia September 1
01/09/2020 

No new COVID-cases recorded on September 1 morning

Hanoi suspends pilot iParking service from September 1
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

After two years, Hanoi has put off the trial operation of iParking service from September 1 as it has fallen short of expectations.

Free stay permit waivers extended until September 30
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreigners who entered Vietnam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended for another month until September 30, the Immigration Department announced on Monday.

D-exam group's highest scorer is girl from Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

Nguyen Ngoc Khanh from the High School for the Gifted under the Hanoi University of Education scored first in the D-exam group at the high school finals.

Runway upgrade at Tan Son Nhat int'l airport to finish in early 2021
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

The Minister of Transport has urged contractors to complete the upgrade of four taxiways and one of HCM City’s Tan Son Nhat international airport’s two runways by the year-end to meet heightened travel demand for the Lunar New Year holiday. 

Quang Ninh: 450-kilo bomb unearthed
SOCIETYicon  01/09/2020 

A bomb weighing 450 kilos was revealed while workers levelling a land plot in Dong Trieu Town, Quang Ninh Province.



