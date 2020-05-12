Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/05/2020 13:46:35 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens

 
 
12/05/2020    11:19 GMT+7

The People’s Court of Hoa Binh province on May 11 opened the first instance trial on the 2017-2018 national high school exam cheating scandal in which dozens of candidates had their exam scores increased

so they could graduate high school and attend universities or colleges.

First instance trial on exam cheating scandal in Hoa Binh opens hinh anh 1

At the trial 

Thirteen out of 15 defendants who are former education officials, teachers and police officers in the province are being tried for abuse of power while performing their official duties to inflate the exam scores of students.

Among the defendants are Nguyen Quang Vinh, born in 1966, residing in Hoa Binh city, former head of the Testing and Quality Assurance Division under the provincial Department of Education and Training; Diep Thi Hong Lien, born in 1974, residing in Hoa Binh city, former vice head of the Testing and Quality Assurance Division; and Khuong Ngoc Chat, born in 1975, residing in Hoa Binh city, former head of the Internal Political Security Division under the provincial Department of Public Security.

Do Manh Tuan, born in 1979, residing in Lac Thuy district, Hoa Binh province, former vice principle of Lac Thuy District Secondary and High Boarding School, is also charged for receiving bribes in addition to abuse of power.

Ho Chuc, born in 1975, residing in Phu Thanh commune, Lac Thuy district, former teacher of Thanh Ha High school in Lac Thuy district is charged for giving bribes.

According to the indictment by the provincial People’s Prosecuracy, the defendants abused their power and made use of their relationships to collude and intervene to raise the marks of candidates in the national high school exam in 2017 and 2018.

 

The intervention raised marks for 65 candidates who sat for the national exam in 2018 and one candidate who sat for the national exam in 2017.

Of the candidates benefiting from the scheme, 45 were forced to quit school after their exams were re-marked objectively, ten others could continue their university courses as their remarked scores were eligible for university admission.

Six other candidates did not attend university courses even though their remarked scores met universities’ requirements, one candidate failed to get university admission while another candidate did not apply for any university or college.

The trial will run until May 18./.VNA

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams

Education ministry reveals detailed plan for 2020 high school exams

Deputy Minister of Education and Training Nguyen Huu Do talks about the detailed plan for the 2020 high school graduation examination after the education programme was interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
HCM City speeds up site compensation for key traffic projects
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

District authorities have been urged to complete site compensation, resettlement and handover of land to speed up the progress of major traffic projects this year.

Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
Back to school after longest Tet holiday ever
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The first week back at school for students in Vietnam coincides with the first hot weather spell in the northern part of the country. Early warnings of stagnant air-conditioned spaces being an environment for viruses, 

Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
Should Vietnam have a lump sum pension payment policy?
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Dinh Thi Thu Hien, vice chairwoman of the Social Welfare Policy Committee, under the Ministry of Labour, War Invalids and Social Affairs, talks to Nhân Dân (People) newspaper on the need to revise the policy on lump-sum pension payments.

Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
Rice ATM helps Vietnam’s poor survive COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

For the past month, a “rice ATM” has been automatically dispensing free rice 24/7 to people badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
Polluted Hanoi canal turned into pedestrian path
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

A severely-polluted canal in Hanoi has been transformed into a pedestrian path.

Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
Kindergarten, primary school pupils head back to school in Hanoi
PHOTOSicon  11/05/2020 

Thousands of pupils returned to kindergartens and primary schools throughout Hanoi on May 11 following their long closure as a result of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
Philippine ship owner compensates for Vietnamese fishing boat collision
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Owner of Vietnamese fishing vessel BTh 89719 Vo Dinh Phuong in the south central coastal province of Binh Thuan said on May 10 that he received a 45,000 USD compensation from the owner of the Philippines-flagged freighter WHITE TO MONY.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 11
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 11
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Pagodas reopen, but no foreign admissions

No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
No new community cases in VN for 24 days, leading doctors discuss lung transplant for British pilot
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported in Vietnam on Sunday afternoon, marking 24 days without community transmission in the country, according to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
Around 670,000 labourers lose jobs in first four months
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

As many as 670,000 employees lost their jobs in the first four months of 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis, according to the Department of Employment under the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs.

University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
University enrolment regulations for 2020 declared
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

University enrolment regulations for the 2020 intake will be adjusted to improve limitations in the university entrance exam last year, the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recently declared.

HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
HCM City education authorities tell schools to negotiate tuition fees for closure period with parents
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

The HCM City Department of Education and Training has told private schools to negotiate with students’ parents the tuition fees they need to pay for the closure period following complaints that many schools are demanding unreasonable amounts.

The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
The long 2.5-month fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

When 36-year-old Dang Van Be, Vietnam’s 137th COVID-19 patient who returned from Germany, finally went home on April 22 after testing negative for SARS-CoV-2 for the sixth time, he had no idea he'd be hospitalised again

Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
Mountainous schools lose students to early marriages after social distancing
SOCIETYicon  11/05/2020 

Many students at a secondary school in Dak Nong Province were married during the long holiday and haven't returned to classes after the school reopened.

Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
Daughter’s joy after her father was rescued at sea by Vietnamese fishermen
FEATUREicon  10/05/2020 

The daughter of a Filipino fisherman who has been rescued after 17 days adrift has thanked the Vietnamese authorities for helping to save her father.

VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
VND2 trillion to be invested into Tan Son Nhat airport upgrade
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

The feasibility study for Tan Son Nhat International Airport’s runway upgrade has been submitted to the Ministry of Transport for consideration.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 10
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 10
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Vietnam sees no new COVID-19 cases on May 10 morning

Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
Heavy rains kill one, injures 12 in northern provinces
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Heavy rains and whirlwinds killed one person and injured eight others in the northern midland province of Phu Tho from May 8 night to early May 9.

Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
Vietnam commemorates Lord Buddha’s 2564th birthday
PHOTOSicon  09/05/2020 

Buddhist dignitaries and followers attended a ceremony held by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha at Quan Su pagoda in Hanoi on May 7 to celebrate Lord Buddha’s 2564th birth anniversary.

Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
Timely action keeps case count in prison in VN at zero, says prison chief
SOCIETYicon  10/05/2020 

Lieutenant General Ho Thanh Dinh, Director of the Police Department of Management of Prison, Compulsory Re-education Centre and Reformatory (C10) under the Ministry of Public Security (MPS), writes about the measures the national prison system

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 