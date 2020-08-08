First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

Doctors implemented the first online heart surgery in Vietnam. — Photo courtesy of Viettel Solutions

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital connected with doctors at hospitals in Thai Binh, Phu Tho, Gia Lai, Ba Vi and Soc Son General Hospitals to provide them consultation on heart surgery and intervention.

Nguyen Sinh Hien, Director of Hanoi Heart Hospital said: “This is the first step, for further counselling and support activities in a chain of remote examination and treatment activities. We expect remote examination and treatment consultancy activities on the information technology platform will increasingly promote efficiency and ensure sustainability in the transfer of technologies for lower levels.”

Nguyen Manh Ho, General Director of Viettel Solutions said: “We are committed to continuing to support and accompany hospitals and the Ministry of Health in the process of digital transformation in the upcoming time. We target to deploy 1,000 remote examination and treatment points nationwide.”

The Telehealth system was built to meet with remote examination and treatment system standards of the Ministry of Health. By integrating modern image transmission technology, connecting internet of things with high-speed transmission, the system is capable of real-time processing, ensuring accuracy for surgeries from far away. Doctors at higher-level hospitals can directly operate lower level surgeries, helping shorten the process of treating patients in emergencies.

Telehealth has been implemented at many hospitals such as Hanoi Medical University Hospital, Central Pediatric Hospital to connect with dozens of hospitals in provinces across the country. Telehealth makes it easy for people to monitor their health through the application or website, connecting with doctors through calls, chatting and booking medical appointments, interacting with people having the same disease and updating instruction information.

Health facilities can create monitoring regimens for each patient, manage daily health conditions, warning, remind treatment and interact directly with patients. VNS

