09/08/2020 11:31:32 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth

09/08/2020    10:27 GMT+7

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital have successfully carried out the first online heart surgeries in Vietnam for patients at Phu Tho General Hospital through the Telehealth system developed by Viettel Group.

First online heart surgery operation implemented via Viettel Telehealth
Doctors implemented the first online heart surgery in Vietnam. — Photo courtesy of Viettel Solutions

Doctors at Hanoi Heart Hospital connected with doctors at hospitals in Thai Binh, Phu Tho, Gia Lai, Ba Vi and Soc Son General Hospitals to provide them consultation on heart surgery and intervention.

Nguyen Sinh Hien, Director of Hanoi Heart Hospital said: “This is the first step, for further counselling and support activities in a chain of remote examination and treatment activities. We expect remote examination and treatment consultancy activities on the information technology platform will increasingly promote efficiency and ensure sustainability in the transfer of technologies for lower levels.”

Nguyen Manh Ho, General Director of Viettel Solutions said: “We are committed to continuing to support and accompany hospitals and the Ministry of Health in the process of digital transformation in the upcoming time. We target to deploy 1,000 remote examination and treatment points nationwide.”

The Telehealth system was built to meet with remote examination and treatment system standards of the Ministry of Health. By integrating modern image transmission technology, connecting internet of things with high-speed transmission, the system is capable of real-time processing, ensuring accuracy for surgeries from far away. Doctors at higher-level hospitals can directly operate lower level surgeries, helping shorten the process of treating patients in emergencies.

 

Telehealth has been implemented at many hospitals such as Hanoi Medical University Hospital, Central Pediatric Hospital to connect with dozens of hospitals in provinces across the country. Telehealth makes it easy for people to monitor their health through the application or website, connecting with doctors through calls, chatting and booking medical appointments, interacting with people having the same disease and updating instruction information.

Health facilities can create monitoring regimens for each patient, manage daily health conditions, warning, remind treatment and interact directly with patients.  VNS

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go

Remote health examination, treatment still has long way to go

Experts discussed payments for remote health examination and treatment with health insurance during a conference held by the Ministry of Health on June 1 in Hanoi.

New tech heading up healthcare industry

New tech heading up healthcare industry

Digital transformation in the healthcare sector is expected to move faster than ever on the back of new milestones and upcoming legal foundations, illustrating bright future prospects for ventures.

 
 

.
Charity class gives poor kids an education
Charity class gives poor kids an education
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

On an area of 20 square metres in a narrow alley in HCM City’s District 12, there is a special classroom which gathers dozens of students who try to write letters and repeat the multiplication tables they learned the day before.

COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
COVID-19 prevention work in Da Nang on the right track
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Health Nguyen Truong Son, who led a ministerial special task force to Da Nang to help with COVID-19, speaks to the press on pandemic prevention and combat work.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 8
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 10 million users

Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
Da Nang C Hospital reopens after a COVID-19 lockdown
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Da Nang, the centerpiece of the current coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam, decided to lift a lockdown measure imposed on C Hospital in the city as of 0.00hrs August 8 after the hospital is said to be clear of infection.

Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
Heavy rains wreak havoc up and down nation
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

Heavy rains in the north and the south have caused a great deal of damage, according to the National Steering Committee of Natural Disaster Prevention.

Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
Soldiers on the front line of COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  08/08/2020 

“Thank you, soldiers!” This is the heartfelt sentiment of Vietnamese citizens returning home from overseas and quarantined at facilities in south-central Khanh Hoa province’s military units towards those who have cared for them in recent days.

Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
Vietnam to start building North-South Expressway in September
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The three sub-projects set for construction in September are sections of Mai Son – National Highway No.45, Vinh Hao – Phan Thiet, and Phan Thiet – Dau Giay.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 7
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 7
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi reports one more Covid-19 case

Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
Hanoi to conduct real-time PCR testing on large scale to tackle COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi has announced a plan to carry out large-scale real-time polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests starting from August 7 on local people who arrived home from COVID-19 hotspot Da Nang between July 15 and 29.

25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
25 survive cruise ship fire off Kien Giang coast
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

A cruise ship with 21 passengers and four crew members on board went up in flames on the morning of August 7, with no injuries sustained.

Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
Hanoi disinfects exam sites to mitigate COVID-19 risk
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

All sites set to host examinations throughout Hanoi were thoroughly cleaned and sterilised with disinfectant on August 6 in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 epidemic.

Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
Free ‘face mask ATM’ comes into operation in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The first ‘free face mask ATM’ has officially came into operation in Ho Chi Minh City on August 6 as part of joint efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic throughout the country.

HCM City suspends summer activities for children
HCM City suspends summer activities for children
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee has decided to suspend summer activities for children to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
Hanoi plans big for 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Hanoi authorities are planning various activities to celebrate the 1010th anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi (1010-2010), 

Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway begins non-stop toll collection from August 11
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

The installation of the automated electronic toll collection (ETC) system, which provides non-stop toll collection service for vehicles, has been completed along the Hanoi-Hai Phong Expressway. Toll collection is scheduled to begin on August 11.

Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
Returning overseas students apply for study at local universities
SOCIETYicon  07/08/2020 

Nguyen Canh Han, one of the thousands of students who have returned to Vietnam because of the COVID-19 pandemic, plans to apply for admission to International University,

First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
First human milk bank in northern Vietnam open
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

The Quang Ninh Obstetrics and Paediatrics Hospital in Quang Ninh province became the first hospital in Northern Vietnam recognised as a Centre of Excellence for Breastfeeding.

Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
Students volunteer to fight pandemic in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Vo Thanh Dong and Nguyen Thi Hien started helping with COVID-19 prevention and control work at the Hoa Tien Commune Medical Station in Da Nang's Hoa Vang District on Sunday.

Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
Hanoi proposes PM to speed up apprisal of $1.75 billion Metro Line No.3
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

Hanoi People’s Committee has requested approval to appraise the pre-feasibility report of Metro Line No.3. The construction is expected to start by 2021.

HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
HCM City-Long An roads to be widened to cope with growing traffic
SOCIETYicon  06/08/2020 

HCM City and its neighbouring Long An Province plan to widen seven roads that connect each other by 2025 at a cost of VND24.4 trillion (US$1.05 billion).

