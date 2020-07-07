First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

The doctors performing the kidney transplant.

The patient, who is a 50-year-old woman from Tam Ky City of central Quang Nam Province, underwent a 6-hour operation on June 30.

At present, she is in a stable condition and will be released from the hospital in a few days.

On June 17, the patient was transferred from Quang Nam Province’s general hospital to Huế Hospital’s urological department with complete atrophy of the right ureter.

She was placed on a renal drain.

Previously, from July 2019 to June 2020, the patient had several surgeries for kidney stones in hospitals in Quảng Nam Province.

At Hue Hospital, the patient was examined and had her urinary system scanned.

This was a difficult case because the patient had several surgeries which caused multiple sclerosis. Besides, the CT scan image showed that the patient’s right kidney had two arteries and two veins.

The 6-hour transplant took place on June 30 and was performed by the surgeons of the departments of renal, cardiothoracic and anaesthesia of Hue Hospital.

This was the first case of transplanting a patient’s own kidney in Hue Hospital. — VNS