Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
08/07/2020 14:56:51 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

First patient has her own kidney transplanted at Hue Hospital

08/07/2020    13:35 GMT+7

The General Hospital of Hue successfully performed a kidney transplant for a female patient.

The doctors performing the kidney transplant. 

The patient, who is a 50-year-old woman from Tam Ky City of central Quang Nam Province, underwent a 6-hour operation on June 30.

At present, she is in a stable condition and will be released from the hospital in a few days.

On June 17, the patient was transferred from Quang Nam Province’s general hospital to Huế Hospital’s urological department with complete atrophy of the right ureter.

She was placed on a renal drain.

 

Previously, from July 2019 to June 2020, the patient had several surgeries for kidney stones in hospitals in Quảng Nam Province.

At Hue Hospital, the patient was examined and had her urinary system scanned.

This was a difficult case because the patient had several surgeries which caused multiple sclerosis. Besides, the CT scan image showed that the patient’s right kidney had two arteries and two veins.

The 6-hour transplant took place on June 30 and was performed by the surgeons of the departments of renal, cardiothoracic and anaesthesia of Hue Hospital.

This was the first case of transplanting a patient’s own kidney in Hue Hospital. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 8
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 8
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Nearly 300 air passengers from Japan confirmed COVID-19 free in Da Nang

Decree details registration for automated border control gates
Decree details registration for automated border control gates
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Registration for automated border control gates at Vietnamese airports is now available on the public service portals, according to a newly-issued Government’s decree.

Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
Large-scale vaccination campaign to be launched as diphtheria spreads
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Vietnam is to launch a large-scale vaccination campaign against diphtheria, starting on July 9, as the contagious disease is evolving in a complex manner in the Central Highlands, with a total of 65 infections, including three deaths.

COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11
COVID-19: Recovered British pilot to leave hospital on July 11
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The British pilot, the most critical ill coronavirus case in Vietnam, is due to be discharged from hospital on July 11, one day before he takes a repatriation flight to his home country, according to doctors.

Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
Tuition fees to be waived in staggered process: education ministry
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Deputy education minister Nguyen Huu Do talks on waiving tuition fees and textbook selection issues in the 2019 Law on Education.

A life spent teaching poor minorities
A life spent teaching poor minorities
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

A deep desire to help poor ethnic Bahnar children motivates Chhỡi, a teacher in Blen Village, Lo Pang Commune in the Central Highlands’ Gia Lai Province, to devote himself to education.

Peaceful life on Truong Sa
Peaceful life on Truong Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  19 giờ trước 

Forty-five years after the reunification in 1975, generations of soldiers and people in Truong Sa island district, Khanh Hoa province, have steadfastly stayed on the islands and continue to work on the sea. 

Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
Dak Nong to have expressway to HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has urged the Ho Chi Minh Road Project Management Board to step up preparations for the construction of an expressway linking Dak Nong Province in the Central Highlands and HCMC.

HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
HCM City’s bus operators ask for suspension of services due to debts
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ten bus operators in HCMC, which are operating most of the buses in the city, have asked the municipal government for a temporary suspension of services from August 15 due to mounting debts, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

HCM City to establish university of health sciences
HCM City to establish university of health sciences
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to set up a University of Health Sciences which will be developed from the HCM City National University’s Faculty of Health.

Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
Hanoi Party official orders major transport projects to speed up
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Vuong Dinh Hue, secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, has ordered contractors of ongoing major transport projects to speed up their progress to celebrate the 1,010th anniversary of Thang Long – Hanoi.

Typhoon preparedness still lacking
Typhoon preparedness still lacking
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Despite the efforts of authorities, typhoons continue to pose high risks of great human and material loss in Vietnam, experts have said.

How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
How much money will the state pour into schools for the gifted?
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The State spends big money to build and operate schools for the gifted, but many people think it is a waste of resources.

Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
Australia helps train Vietnamese vocational education specialists
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

21 lecturers and specialists involved in quality assurance from vocational education and training schools across Vietnam have benefited from the “Informal Learning Opportunity in Vocational Education and Training Quality Assurance” course

US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online
US to withdraw visas for foreign students if classes moved fully online
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Some foreign students may need to move to a university with in-person classes to stay in the US.

Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi
Parking lots still a pressing problem for Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

It’s only the beginning of the morning but the parking lots on Phuong Mai street in Hanoi are full.

BIDV case heading to court on July 20
BIDV case heading to court on July 20
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Twelve people involved in violations of banking operations at the Bank for Investment and Development of Vietnam (BIDV) will be brought to trial on July 20, according to the Hanoi People’s Court.

India coronavirus: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold on Delhi black market
India coronavirus: Life-saving Covid-19 drugs sold on Delhi black market
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Desperate Indian families searching for remdesivir are paying excessive sums to black market dealers.

Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
Job losses on the way as firms look to downsize
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Many businesses are planning to reduce the number of employees on their payroll in the next few months.

Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri
SOCIETYicon  07/07/2020 

Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 