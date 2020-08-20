Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
21/08/2020 07:03:22 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
First TV spot on salt reduction broadcast on TV nationwide

21/08/2020    06:58 GMT+7

A TV spot on salt reduction will be officially broadcast on the national and provincial television and radio channels as well as social media sites from August 19.

A TV spot on salt reduction will be officially broadcast on the national and provincial television and radio channels as well as social media sites from August 19. — Photo courtesy the Ministry of Health

With the message: “Adding less salt to food, Dipping lightly in salty sauces and condiments, Limiting salty processed food”, it calls on people and the community to reduce salt consumption in their daily diet to prevent hypertension, strokes and other non-communicable diseases.

The campaign is jointly organised by the Ministry of Health’s Preventive Medicine Department in collaboration with the World Health Organisation Office in Vietnam and with technical support by the global public health organisation Vital Strategies.

Originating from the "Resolve to Save Lives" initiative, a campaign to reduce salt in diets in a number of developing countries, the TV spot is also the opening activity of a national communication programme on reducing salt consumption launched by the health sector in Vietnam during 2018-25.

The campaign aims to dramatically depict the dangers of the high-salt diet common in Vietnam and call on the community to reduce salt consumption.

“Excess salt kills more than 40,000 people in Vietnam every year,” said Dr. Laura Cobb, director of Nutrition Policy and Surveillance at Resolve to Save Lives, an initiative of Vital Strategies.

“Public education is an important step by the Vietnamese Government toward preventing non-communicable diseases such as heart attacks and stroke and saving lives.”

 

Besides the TV spot, the national and provincial television channels will also broadcast messages calling for salt reduction. In addition, all information about reducing salt in daily diets will also be regularly updated on the Facebook page "Salt reduction for health" - the official information page of the programme on "Communication on salt reduction in the diet to prevent hypertension, cardiovascular disease and other diseases” launched by the Ministry of Health and WHO.

The average salt intake in Vietnam is 9.4 grams per day, almost double the amount recommended by the World Health Organisation. High-salt diets are directly linked to high blood pressure, kidney failure and stroke. One out of every five adults in Vietnam has high blood pressure, and one in every three deaths is due to cardiovascular disease, mainly from stroke.

Data shows that the primary source of sodium in Vietnam is salt added during home cooking and from condiments including fish sauce, according to the health ministry.

Health experts said that this is a good time to raise people's awareness of how to reduce salt consumption in daily diets, especially in the context that Vietnam consecutively reported new deaths from COVID-19 on the basis of serious medical conditions such as hypertension, heart failure, kidney failure and stroke.  VNS

Vietnamese consume salt twice as much as WHO-recommended level

The amount of salt recommended by the WHO is below 1.5g for under one-year-old children and less than 0.3g of salt for infants.  

Younger Vietnamese are increasingly suffering from strokes

Experts have expressed concern as younger Vietnamese are increasingly suffering from strokes.  

 
 

Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
Plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients help save those in critical conditions: doctor
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Dr Vu Thi Thu Huong, head of the Department of Health Examination of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases, talks on convalescent plasma therapy for COVID-19 patients.

Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
Hanoi well decorated for National Day celebrations
SOCIETYicon  12 giờ trước 

An array of national flags, slogans, and posters can be erected throughout Hanoi as the capital marks celebrations to commemorate 75 years of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

HCM City detects one relapse case of COVID-19
 

Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The number of unemployed youths in Vietnam may double this year, while the employment prospects of 663 million young people in Asia and the Pacific face challenges as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing
Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have closed the Tay Ho (West Lake) Temple for virus prevention after hundreds of people were seen visiting the place on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  20/08/2020 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Youths confident in Vietnam's future development: Survey
Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

