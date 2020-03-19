Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
First Vietnamese Americans die of COVID-19 in US

 
 
19/03/2020    16:29 GMT+7

Two Vietnamese Americans have reportedly died of COVID-19 in Washington state, United States.

They are the first overseas Vietnamese to die of SARS-CoV-2. The information was confirmed by the Vietnamese Embassy in the US.

The first patient was a 74-year-old woman, who died on March 16 in Seattle, Washington. The state has recorded the highest mortality rate due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States so far.

She was suspected to have contracted the virus at a nursing home on March 9. She was immediately admitted to a medical centre for a check-up, and later tests proved she was infected with the virus. She died after a week-long stay in hospital.

 

The second case is an elderly, blind citizen living in another nursing home, also in Washington state.

He got a fever on March 12 and tested positive for the virus. The patient was hospitalised for intensive care but died less than 24 hours later.

The nursing home had previously reported the first COVID-19 deaths, but those who had close contact with the infected patients were not required to have check-ups if they did not show any symptoms.— VNS

 
 

