First Zika virus infection detected this year in Vietnam

The Ministry of Health on May 25 confirmed that a 25-year-old man in Da Nang city has been infected with Zika virus, becoming the first case of this infection in Vietnam this year.

Zika virus can cause serious birth defects in newborns (Photo: WP)

The patient, who lives in Lien Chieu district, has been hospitalized for treatment, said Pham Hung, Director of the Infectious Disease Control Service under the General Department of Preventive Medicine of the Ministry of Health.

Zika is a virus spread primarily by mosquitoes that causes mild symptoms like fever, rashes and aches in healthy adults. However, when the virus infects pregnant women, particularly in their first trimester, it has been linked to serious birth defects.

Vietnam records a few Zika infection cases each year. Since the first case was detected in Khanh Hoa province in March 2016, the country has so far confirmed 265 cases, mainly in the South, and some Central and Central Highland provinces.

The Ministry of Health requested that localities implement measures to prevent the spread of the virus among the community, especially during the rainy season which is ideal for mosquito-borne diseases, including dengue fever and Zika virus, to break out.

Infected people are advised to rest, drink enough water, and treat symptoms with common medicines. When the symptoms worsen, they are recommended to seek medical care for treatment. No vaccine has been developed yet to prevent the disease. VOV