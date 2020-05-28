Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/05/2020 18:14:38 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Fisherman in Quang Nam fined for illegal fishing

 
 
29/05/2020    16:51 GMT+7

A fisherman in the central province of Quang Ngai has been fined more than VND927.5 million (USD40,304) for fishing in Malaysian waters.

According to Phung Dinh Toan, deputy head of Quang Ngai Province’s Fisheries Board, Vo Minh Vuong, 43, is the fishing boat owner in Ly Son Island.

 The fishing boat owned by Vo Minh Vuong

 


In February this year, the boat with 16 people on board left Ly Son for the Spratly Islands. Then the boat continued going to Kota Kinabalu Port in Malaysia to co-operate in fishing activities with a Malaysian person. Vuong was requested to pay USD15,000 per year for the partner to operate in Malaysian waters, so he and crew members on the boat left Malaysia to return to the Spratly Islands.

Vuong changed his boat’s registration number and turned off the positioning system to avoid being detected by authorities. However, during the contract negotiations Vuong suspected that he would be cheated and left the Malaysian area to return the Spratly Islands.

After that, the boat’s violation was discovered by the Quang Ngai border defence force.

As a result, Vuong had to pay the total fine of VND927.5 million for his violation. He also had his boat licence to be revoked for nine months. Tienphong/Dtinews

Fishing villages co-exist with development

Fishing villages co-exist with development

Stretching 90km along the coast over the Hai Van Pass to Hoi An, fishing villages and crowded fishery communities have been around for centuries.

Thousands of fishing vessels face suspension

Thousands of fishing vessels face suspension

Thousands of fishing vessels in Vietnam may be suspended for failing to install satellite tracking devices.

 
 

Other News

.
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
Police break up major online gambling ring in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Hanoi police have arrested Truong Ngoc Tu and 15 other suspects for their alleged involvement in an online gambling ring, with total transactions worth up to VND64 trillion.

People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
People's Procuracy urges deeper investigation in illegal public land lease case
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Supreme People's Procuracy of Vietnam asked for continued investigation into a case involving former HCMC vice chairman Nguyen Thanh Tai, 

Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
Phu Nu online newspaper in HCM City suspended
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Information and Communications on Thursday suspended the publication of the online edition of the Phu Nu TP HCM (HCM City Women) newspaper for one month for reporting stories with false information.

Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
Nhan Dan 115 Hospital sets Asian records in applying AI technology
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

The Nhan Dan 115 Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City has set three Asian records in developing and applying new medical techniques.

Man arrested for acid attack
Man arrested for acid attack
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Police in Ho Chi Minh City announced on May 28 that they have detained a man for splashing acid onto and seriously burning three people.

River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
River traffic accidents increase by 138 percent in first five months
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

According to the National Traffic Safety Committee, river traffic accidents dramatically surged in first five months of the year.

Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
Mekong Delta copes with depression, landslide in advance of rainy season
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Depression has already occurred in many places in the coastal provinces of Ca Mau and Kien Giang in the Mekong Delta during the severe drought season this year, 

George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
George Floyd: Protesters set Minneapolis police station ablaze
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The US city sees a third night of unrest sparked by the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

HCM City to build more public parks
HCM City to build more public parks
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

HCM City plans to build more public parks with a total coverage of 650ha in the next 10 years, offering at least one square metre of public parks per resident.

Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
Three-year-old girl saved after heart surgery
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A team of surgeons from private Da Nang-Hoan My Hospital have successfully operated on a three-year-old with congenital heart disease – the second surgery after the first emergency operation in 2018.

Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
Myka Stauffer: Backlash after YouTubers give up adopted son
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Myka Stauffer says her son's behaviour became too difficult but critics accuse her of exploitation.

Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
Moscow more than doubles city's Covid-19 death toll
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Officials now say 1,561 people died from the disease in April - not 639 as initially announced.

Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
Doctors' round-the-clock care helps COVID-19 patient
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

For over two months, doctors at the HCMC Hospital for Tropical Diseases worked round-the-clock to treat a 43-year-old COVID-19 patient, a British pilot with Vietnam Airlines, before he was transferred to the city's Cho Ray Hospital on May 22.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia May 28
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 28
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Vietnam goes 42nd straight days without community transmission

Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
Agriculture sector requests drastic measures to prevent ASF recurrence
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has issued an official document to request 20 provinces and cities to take drastic and synchronous measures to prevent and control African swine fever (ASF).

Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
Ancient relic in Hanoi in danger of collapse
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Ba Voi Temple, in Dong Anh District, Hanoi City, one of the city's most ancient relics, is at danger of collapse due to serious subsidence impacted by a local river.

GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
GAVI lauds Vietnam’s ways to control COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

GAVI has published an article on its website gavi.org, highlighting the four ways Vietnam has managed to control the COVID-19 pandemic.

VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
VN motorbike drivers unaware of compulsory insurance
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

A month-long campaign to inspect road users nationwide started on May 15, and many drivers have been rushing to buy compulsory motorbike insurance solely to avoid being fined rather than taking out cover for potential future accidents.

Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
Protecting children in cyberspace requires extra effort: Confab
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications, in collaboration with UNICEF, organised a conference to gather ideas on a project to protect and support children in cyberspace during the 2020-2025 period,

Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
Member of biggest loan shark ring arrested
SOCIETYicon  28/05/2020 

Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa, in co-ordination with HCM City police, have arrested a member of a loan shark ring in HCM City after being wanted for two years.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 