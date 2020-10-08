Five dead, six missing due to severe floods

Severe floods, caused by torrential rains in recent days, made five people dead and six others missing as of October 8 morning.

Flood in Cam Lo district of Quang Tri (Source: VNA)

According to the Central Steering Committee for Disaster Prevention and Control, among the fatalities, two were in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai, two in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, while the remaining in the central province of Quang Tri.

In Quang Tri’s Dakrong and Huong Hoa mountainous districts, local authorities have evacuated nearly 1,600 households out of dangerous places.

The steering committee requested ministries, sectors and localities to proactively carry out measures in response to heavy downpours, flash floods, landslides and abnormal weather phenomena.

It is important to check and review areas at risk of floods, flash floods and landslides, and to promptly evacuate people from these areas, it stressed.

Natural disasters, mostly floods and landslides triggered by storms, killed 132 people and injured 207 others in Vietnam last year.

Last month, Storm Noul, the fifth tropical storm this year in the East Sea, killed six people./.VNA