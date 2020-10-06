Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Five die in traffic accident in Nghe An

06/10/2020    13:40 GMT+7

Five people were killed after a car hit a motorbike in the central province of Nghe An on Sunday evening.

Rescue forces salvage the bodies of the victims in a traffic accident that killed five people in Nghe An Province on Sunday evening. — VNA/VNS Photo

The accident occurred at 8pm when a seven-seater car carrying three people was driving on a suspension bridge across the Giang River in Thanh Chuong District and collided a motorbike carrying two men moving in the opposite direction.

The car then crashed into the bridge's barrier and plunged into the river.

All three men in the car were found dead after local rescue forces retrieved the car at 11pm on the same day.

The rescue forces also found the body of a man on the motorbike after falling into the river and the other man died on the way to the hospital.

The victims in the car were Nguyen The Tuan, Le Dinh Anh and Le Dinh Quyet from Thanh Nho Commune, Thanh Chuong District, while those on the motorbike were Hoang Anh Tuan and Dao Van Nam from Thanh Lien Commune, Thanh Chuong District.

 

Police are investigating the cause of the accident, but initial investigations indicate the car driver, Nguyen The Tuan, could not control his speed.

Deputy Prime Minister and head of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Truong Hoa Binh and transport minister Nguyen Van The instructed the vice head of the National Committee for Traffic Safety Khuat Viet Hung to visit the scene and deal with the aftermath.

They also sent their condolences to the victims’ families.

Binh asked authorities to analyse the cause of the incident and implement solutions to prevent similar incidents.  VNS

