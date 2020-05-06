Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
06/05/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Hoi An: Five women disguised as beggars fined nearly $3,000

 
 
06/05/2020

The People's Committee of Hoi An announced on Tuesday it would issue a fine of VND67.5 million (US$2,870) to five people who disguised themselves as beggars in some areas of the city.

Five women who disguised themselves as beggars to take photos were fined VND67.5 million. — Photo dantri.com.vn 

On March 31, images of the five people were posted on social media. They were dressed up as beggars, wearing conical hats, burlap sacks and honeycomb sandals. The culprits had bamboo sticks and clay pots in their hands to collect money while sat on the pavement in Hoi An.

The fake panhandlers were revealed to be five women living in Da Nang’s Hai Chau District, including Nguyen Thi Thu Hien, born in 1978; Phan Anh Hanh Trinh, 1984; Tran Thi Minh Thao, 1977; Tran Thi Hoa 1983; and Nguyen Anh Thanh Tam 1982. Phan Anh Hanh Trinh was believed to be the mastermind behind the begging plot.

According to the Hoi An City People's Committee, these five people violated Clause 3, Article 64 of the Government’s Decree No.174/2013, stipulating "administrative violations in the field of post and telecommunications, information technology and radio frequency.”

 

At the police office, the women said they had dressed up as beggars to take photos and post them on Facebook.

However, when the pictures were shared on social media, many people were angry, especially as the country struggles to prevent the spread of COVID-19.  VNS

New decree details fines for bad behaviour on social networks

Abuse of social networks to post or share false information will carry fines of 10 million – 20 million VND (430 – 860 USD), according to a decree recently issued by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

 
 

.
Fifteen researchers from Vietnam's National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and Japan's Nagasaki University have successfully produced antigens to develop quick test kits for SARS-CoV-2.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Chairman of Hanoi People's Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

