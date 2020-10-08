Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
09/10/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Flags and flowers spotted throughout Hanoi to celebrate major events

09/10/2020

Many streets in the capital have been decorated with national flags along with colourful flowers and banners as part of celebrations to mark 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi and the upcoming 17th municipal Party Congress.

National flags, flowers, and banners are hung out of office buildings as part of efforts to commemorate the ongoing events in the capital.
A large-sized banner can be seen next to the banks of Ho Guom, also known as Sword lake, ahead of the 17th municipal Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term.
Two large posters that celebrate 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi, from 1010 to 2020, and the 17th Hanoi Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term are carefully placed on Dinh Tien Hoang street.
Plenty of major streets throughout Hanoi, including Le Hong Phong street, can be seen bearing incredible decorations, including national flags, colourful flowers, lights, and numerous banners in order to mark the capital's 17th Party Congress for the 2020-2025 term.
Local people can view an array of banners placed on Ngoc Ha street.
A view of the Ly Tu Trong flower garden
Deputy Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dao Duc Toan says that preparations for the event have been completed.
The Vietnam-Russia Cultural Friendship Palace is scheduled to play host to the 17th Hanoi Party Congress between October 11 and October 13.
National flags can be seen fluttering under the peaceful sky.
A large display commemorates the 1,010th founding anniversary of Thang Long-Hanoi at the King Ly Thai To statue flower garden.
An outdoor exhibition aimed at introducing the histories of the Ly, Tran, and Le dynasties is held on the banks of Ho Guom, Sword lake in English, to celebrate 1,010 years of Thang Long-Hanoi.
A model featuring a small recreation of the old Thang Long royal citadel appears next to Ho Guom.
VOV

Cultural activities to celebrate Hanoi

A special art performance gathering hundreds of artists and performers will be held on Hanoi’s Liberation Day on October 10.

 
 

