17/08/2020 18:22:07 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Flash flood sweeps away many houses in Dien Bien

17/08/2020    17:12 GMT+7

A flash flood occurred in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien, isolating three local communes and causing big losses for local residents.

Torrential rains occurred in the district from Sunday midnight to this morning, leading to a flash flood which isolated the three communes of Na Khoa, Nam Nhu and Na Co Sa.

Nam Nhu Commune has been hardest hit with four houses swept away, while Nam Nhu Primary School has been left deep under water.

Local authorities have arranged temporary accommodation for the four families which had their homes swept away, accounting for losses of around VND1 billion.

Torrential rain has lashed several districts throughout Dien Bien, with rainfall measured at between 30mm and 52mm.

The heavy downpours have seen water levels in rivers and streams across the region rapidly rise, sweeping along large amounts of debris, including trees.

The flood has also destroyed embankments and damaged roads, leading to severe disruption to traffic.

Some officers from the Nam Nhu border guard force were sent to support the affected people, but the water level has remained 1.5 metres high, so they can’t access the isolated commune.

According to the National Center for Meteorological and Hydrological Forecasting, rain will continue in the Northern provinces the next 6 hours.

Flash floods, landslides and inundation may occure in provinces of Lai Chau, Dien Bien, Son La, Lao Cai, Yen Bai, Tuyen Quang, Cao Bang, and Ha Giang.

Lũ quét cuốn trôi nhiều ngôi nhà ở Điện Biên

Flood in Nam Nhu commune

 
Lũ quét cuốn trôi nhiều ngôi nhà ở Điện Biên

The Nam Nhu Primary School 

Lũ quét cuốn trôi nhiều ngôi nhà ở Điện Biên

Photo: Dien Bien Newspaper

Lũ quét cuốn trôi nhiều ngôi nhà ở Điện Biên

Photo: Nguoi Lao Dong

Lũ quét cuốn trôi nhiều ngôi nhà ở Điện Biên

Photo: Nguoi Lao Dong

Lũ quét cuốn trôi nhiều ngôi nhà ở Điện Biên

Photo: Nguoi Lao Dong

Moc Mien

. Latest news

