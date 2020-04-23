Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern Vietnam

 
 
25/04/2020    03:10 GMT+7

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains have killed three people and injured three others in northern Vietnam over the past day.

flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern vietnam hinh 0
Traffic was disrupted in several mountain districts due to landslides

A cold spell struck northern mountain provinces on April 22 night, causing heavy rains alongside strong winds, thunderstorms and hail stones.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains caused huge human and property losses to local people.

Big trees were uprooted in Ha Giang province, killing a local resident, while rocks fell in neighbouring Son La province, killing one. A local was killed by lightning in Yen Bai province.

 
flash floods, landslides kill 3 in northern vietnam hinh 1
Rising flood water washed away subsidiary crops in Yen Bai province

The natural disasters tore off more than 1,600 roofs and destroyed 750ha of rice and subsidiary crops. As many as 31 construction works were also severely damaged.

Total economic losses were estimated at over VND10 billion, according to local authorities. VOV

 
 
