Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

The dispatch, signed by Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan, said the Government Office on March 21 issued Announcement No.118/TB-VPCP, in which the Prime Minister ordered continuing to restrict international flights to Vietnam, including those by foreign carriers, at the maximum, amid the COVID-19 epidemic as it can easily lead to overload in quarantine areas.

The ministry also asked the aviation sector to create favourable conditions for flights carrying foreigners to leave Vietnam.

Earlier, the ministry directed the CAAV to inform all airlines that they must seek permission from Vietnamese diplomatic agencies abroad regarding the transportation of Vietnamese citizens to the homeland, starting from 0:00am on March 23.

The CAAV was also asked to coordinate with Vietnamese representative offices abroad to check the number of Vietnamese citizens in need of returning home and report to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control./.

Noi Bai airport to serve 276 passengers returning home on Mar. 23

Passengers at the Noi Bai airport

Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport is expected to receive 276 Vietnamese passengers on flights from Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand on March 23.

Earlier, the number of passengers scheduled to arrive at the Noi Bai Airport was 884. However, two flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying 608 passengers from the UK’s Heathrow Airport and Germany’s Frankfurt Airport had diverted and landed at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh province in the morning of the same day.

On March 22, the Noi Bai Airport welcomed 1,712 passengers, all of them Vietnamese, much lower than the previously booked tickets of 2,348.

The Vietnamese Government had decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from 0:00 on March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those entering Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence shall coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visa if necessary.

The temporary suspension shall also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their relatives granted with certificates of visa exemption.

Entrants said above shall be subject to mandatory medical declarations and other effective regulations at designated areas at ports of entry as well as quarantine at accommodation facilities as currently regulated./. VNA/VNN