Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
25/03/2020 01:22:20 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

 
 
24/03/2020    10:38 GMT+7

The Transport Ministry has requested the suspension of the transport of Vietnamese from foreign countries to the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, starting from 0:00am on March 25 to 31.

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended hinh anh 1

The dispatch, signed by Deputy Minister Le Anh Tuan, said the Government Office on March 21 issued Announcement No.118/TB-VPCP, in which the Prime Minister ordered continuing to restrict international flights to Vietnam, including those by foreign carriers, at the maximum, amid the COVID-19 epidemic as it can easily lead to overload in quarantine areas.

The ministry also asked the aviation sector to create favourable conditions for flights carrying foreigners to leave Vietnam.

Earlier, the ministry directed the CAAV to inform all airlines that they must seek permission from Vietnamese diplomatic agencies abroad regarding the transportation of Vietnamese citizens to the homeland, starting from 0:00am on March 23.

The CAAV was also asked to coordinate with Vietnamese representative offices abroad to check the number of Vietnamese citizens in need of returning home and report to the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control./. 

Noi Bai airport to serve 276 passengers returning home on Mar. 23

Flights carrying Vietnamese to Tan Son Nhat airport suspended

Passengers at the Noi Bai airport

 

Hanoi-based Noi Bai International Airport is expected to receive 276 Vietnamese passengers on flights from Hong Kong, Japan and Thailand on March 23.

Earlier, the number of passengers scheduled to arrive at the Noi Bai Airport was 884. However, two flights of national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines carrying 608 passengers from the UK’s Heathrow Airport and Germany’s Frankfurt Airport had diverted and landed at Van Don Airport in Quang Ninh province in the morning of the same day.

On March 22, the Noi Bai Airport welcomed 1,712 passengers, all of them Vietnamese, much lower than the previously booked tickets of 2,348.

The Vietnamese Government had decided to temporarily suspend entry of all foreigners from 0:00 on March 22 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those entering Vietnam for diplomatic and official purposes, for participation in major diplomatic events, or being experts, business managers, highly skilled workers, the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of National Defence shall coordinate with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, and other relevant agencies to issue visa if necessary.

The temporary suspension shall also be applied to all overseas Vietnamese and their relatives granted with certificates of visa exemption.

Entrants said above shall be subject to mandatory medical declarations and other effective regulations at designated areas at ports of entry as well as quarantine at accommodation facilities as currently regulated./. VNA/VNN

 
 

Other News

.
HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
HCM City to open free parking space for bus passengers
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The HCM City Department of Transport has asked District 1’s People’s Committee to consider opening a free parking space for bus riders' two-wheeled vehicles on Hàm Nghi Street.

Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
Myanmar confirms two first cases positive for SARS-CoV-2
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health and Sports of Myanmar on March 23 reported the two first cases of the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
Coronavirus: Pandemic is 'accelerating', WHO warns as cases pass 300,000
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

More than 300,000 cases have now been reported, as Covid-19 spreads to almost every country.

Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
Coronavirus: Spanish army finds care home residents 'dead and abandoned'
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

An inquiry is launched after soldiers discover elderly coronavirus victims "dead in their beds".

Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
Mekong farmers’ livelihoods in peril
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam is taking steps to ensure the country’s food security amidst heavy drought and saline intrusion in the Mekong Delta region.

Coronavirus: Strict new curbs on life in UK announced by PM
Coronavirus: Strict new curbs on life in UK announced by PM
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

Gatherings of more than two people are banned, shops ordered to close and social events halted as part of rules to keep Britons at home and stop the spread of coronavirus.

Measures praised by foreigners
Measures praised by foreigners
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

As countries around the world get to grips with flattening the curve of the coronavirus outbreak, Vietnam sits alongside other Asian nations in receiving plaudits for their handling of the crisis in the last few months.

Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118
Total covid-19 cases in Vietnam jump to 118
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

The HCM City Pasteur Institute has just confirmed two more samples tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 virus after the COVID-19 disease surveillance system in the southern region had identified two suspected cases for the novel coronavirus in Tay Ninh.

The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors
The talents of Vietnam's two female mathematics professors
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam’s mathematics community has only two female professors – Hoang Xuan Sinh and Le Thi Thanh Nhan.

Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
Vietnamese flock home to avoid worst of outbreak
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

So-called humanitarian flights are bringing back overseas Vietnamese from Europe as the continent has become the new epicentre of the global health crisis.

One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
One doctor among three new COVID-19 infection cases confirmed, total rises to 116
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health on Monday morning confirmed three more COVID-19 infection cases, including one doctor, bringing the total to 116.

Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
Dong Xuan knitting company aims to produce 60,000 face masks per day
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Dong Xuan Knitting Sole Member Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Vietnam National Textile and Garment Group (Vinatex), is planning to produce 60,000 face masks per day from March 23 to 29, given the increasing demand amid COVID-19.

A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
A responsible Vietnam in COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Every country, including Vietnam, has implemented measures to contain the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
Hanoi police summon two disseminators of fake Covid-19 news
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi police have warned the public not to share unconfirmed information about Covid-19 that causes confusion in the community.

Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
Hanoi’s coach stations propose extending opening hours
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Hanoi’s Transport Department is considering allowing coach stations in the city to open at night to ease overcrowding.

Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
Coronavirus: Germany tightens curbs and bans meetings of more than two
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

The country expands restrictions on social interaction as Chancellor Merkel goes into quarantine.

Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
Coronavirus: New York warns of major medical shortages in 10 days
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

New York's mayor issues a stark warning as the state struggles to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
Hail causes damage in Dien Bien province
PHOTOSicon  23/03/2020 

Hail caused damage in several communes in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien on March 22.

Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
Vietnam ranks 83rd in World Happiness Report 2020
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

Vietnam has been ranked 83rd out of 156 countries in the latest World Happiness Report 2020 released recently by the United Nations, up 11 places compared to last year.

Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
Sa Pa salmon farmers hit by pandemic
SOCIETYicon  23/03/2020 

The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic have seriously hit restaurants and hotels in the famous northern tourist town of Sa Pa Town.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 