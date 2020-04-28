Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
28/04/2020 14:50:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community

 
 
28/04/2020    14:39 GMT+7

In the middle of Tri An Reservoir of southern Dong Nai Province, there is a floating classroom for poor children, taught by a 41-year-old monk from a nearby inland pagoda.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Monk Thich Chon Nguyen set up tables, chairs and bookshelves on a floating house in the middle of Tri An Reservoir to teach poor children in a local fishing village. — Photo tuoitre.vn

All of the students from poor households in Thanh Son Commune’s fishing village were born and have grown up on boats. They learned how to catch fish at an early age but rarely touched books or pens to learn how to read and write.

“The life of the children is all about fish and fishing nets. Their families even cannot make ends meet, never mind thinking about education. I think I have to lend them a helping land,” said monk Thich Chon Nguyen.

“At first I taught five children on a floating house where a family is living. Then more and more came to me. I bought a big floating house to open the ‘school’,” he told Tuổi Trẻ (Youth) newspaper.

The special floating class now has more than 20 students aged six to 15.

Every morning from Tuesday to Sunday, children come to the class via boat.

Because the students are of different age groups and at various levels, Nguyen mixes the lessons up to keep everything engaged.

This means he rarely gets a break when in class, apart from at the weekend when a female teacher from HCM City comes to help.

He said he teaches students based on their capacity and the most important thing is their ability to integrate and acquire the knowledge.

“I do not give them tests every week or every month but assess their ability every day… They learn really fast.”

As well as teaching, Nguyen cooks lunch for the children so that they can take a break at noon and continue to learn until 4pm.

All the money for books, meals and health check-ups is provided by the monk and other donors.

Floating classroom helps children in fishing village to integrate into community
Floating houses in the middle of Tri An Reservoir where local fishermen live to earn a living. — Photo news.zing.vn

Nguyen Van Nam, 15 years old, one of the oldest students, said he was one of the first students to attend the class.

 

“I feel happy and find the lessons easy to understand. If I don’t understand anything, I ask the teacher and get the explanation immediately. I want to learn how to read and write to be able to work at a factory when I grow up,” he said.

Nguyen's ultimate goal for his students is a solid education and solid employment, so he also teaches them communications skills once every two months at the pagoda. 

“For those who are good at communication, I try to inspire that ability from them so that they can see themselves in a different environment. Children who lack soft skills will be trained to become better day by day,” he said.

“I try to find relevant training methods depending on children’s psychology and family background. I always keep in mind that I teach them not only knowledge but also skills for their life now and in the future.”

“After learning here for a certain time, most of the children are good at basic reading, writing and math skills as well as soft skills. Then they can continue to learn or find jobs if they want.”

Due to the students' special circumstances, many can't get to school on time or do their homework, so Nguyen works around those issues.

Many of the students take off their white shirts and go fishing with their parents right after the class is finished and parents even do not allow children to go to school because they are busy with fishing to make ends meet, he said.

Teacher Nguyen has to give each family rice to persuade the children to continue the class.

After learning about Nguyen’s class, many family members, not only children but also parents, have attended to learn how to read and write.

Some adults have completed the course and are working on the mainland.

Nguyen set the target of eradicating poverty for people living on the boats in Thanh Son Commune so they can leave the boats and come ashore to integrate into life on the land.  VNS

Livelihood and cultural preservation of Ha Long floating villages

Livelihood and cultural preservation of Ha Long floating villages

Floating villages have existed for hundreds of years on Ha Long Bay, in Quang Ninh province.

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.  

 
 

Other News

.
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line to start trial run in June
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

HCM City’s Ben Thanh-Suoi Tien Metro Line 1 aims to start trial operations in June in order to meet the official start of services in 2021. 

Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
Doctors warn of plastic surgery complications
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

A series of complications due to plastic surgery have raised concerns about safety, while doctors have warned women to be careful in undergoing such procedures.

Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
Universities want to use graduation exam results for enrollment
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

With the school year ravaged by COVID-19 induced school closures nationwide, the all-important high school examinations are set for a slight shake-up, but universities want to stand pat.

No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
No new COVID-19 cases reported on Tuesday morning as PM issues new instructions
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

No new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday morning, marking twelve days straight without any domestic infections in the community.

Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
Upland girl overcomes mountains to pursue education
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Chao Thi Yen, a young woman from the Dao Tuyen ethnic minority in northwest Vietnam has defied challenges to become the first woman from her community to earn a master’s degree abroad through a full-degree scholarship

Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
Coronavirus lockdown: Asian cooks make bamboo shoots top trend
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Dishes with bamboo shoots have seen the biggest rise for online recipe searches globally, says Google.

Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
Nearly 21 million workers in ASEAN-6 to lose jobs due to pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Analysts from BofA Global Research estimated that about 7 percent of total employees, or 20.7 million, in ASEAN-6 economies could be laid off due to the COVID-19.

Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
Committee: Vietnam able to master two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Vietnam has mastered two SARS-CoV-2 testing methods, the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control affirmed at its meeting on April 27.

Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
Over 180 stranded Russian citizens flown home
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

More than 180 Russian citizens were flown home from Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on April 27.

Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
Coronavirus: Germans don compulsory masks as lockdown eases
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Simple cloth masks are now mandatory on public transport and in shops within most states.

Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
Court upholds life sentence for former minister Nguyen Bac Son
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Hanoi-based High-Level People’s Court on April 27 upheld the life imprisonment for former Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Bac Son, who committed wrongdoings in the MobiFone-AVG deal.

Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
Students in nearly 30 localities in VN return to school after closure
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

Students in nearly 30 provinces and cities across Vietnam returned to school on April 27 after a long break since early February due to COVID-19.

Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
Hanoians return to West Lake in droves amid COVID-19 threat
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

With social distancing measures starting to be relaxed, hordes of local people have begun to flock to West Lake in Hanoi despite the government’s continual ban on large gatherings to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 27
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 27
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again

Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
Can Tho welcomes opening of first VND0 supermarket
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Students Association and Youth Union of Can Tho debuted the first-ever VND0 supermarket on April 26 to assist underprivileged people who have been negatively impacted by the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
Second COVID-19 wave is ‘likely’, warns senior health expert
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Despite the novel coronavirus epidemic (COVID-19) brought under control in Vietnam, a second wave of the virus is likely to break out at any time if a complacent attitude creeps into public behaviour, warns a senior health expert.

Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
Vietnamese students return to school after coronavirus epidemic under control
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Students of nearly 30 cities and provinces are set to go back to school on April 27 after the novel coronavirus epidemic has been under control in the country.

HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
HCM City sends out urgent call for blood donation
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

The HCM City People’s Committee is calling for blood donation since hospitals face a severe shortage following the lengthy social distancing order.

Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
Plans to monitor driving tests may be put on hold
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

Plans to monitor driving tests with CCTV cameras may be put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
Traffic accident in Tam Dao kills four
SOCIETYicon  27/04/2020 

A crash between a car and a motorbike in the northern province of Vinh Phuc’s Tam Dao District has left four dead.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 