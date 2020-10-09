Flood-hit areas evacuated in Hoi An

Houses and restaurants along the Hoai River in Hoi An were evacuated on Thursday afternoon after floodwater breached many buildings following three days of uninterrupted rain.

Flooding near the Japanese Bridge -- a popular destination in Hoi An. Heavy rains for three days in the central region have flooded many areas and caused erosion in mountainous districts.

Boats were launched to help people move their belongings to higher ground, including An Hoi Bridge and pedestrian streets in the night market.

Water also flooded a section near the main market, blocking traffic and pedestrians.

Residents living on the Hoai River left their houses as the flooding began on Thursday (October 8) afternoon.

A report by the local flood and storm prevention agency revealed the Hoai River had risen 1.29m – 0.29m higher than emergency level 1. Flood levels were forecast to continue to rise in the coming days with heavier rainfall and added water released from reservoirs that were nearing capacity.

Serious erosion has damaged roads and isolated living quarters in mountainous districts including Tay Giang, Nam Tra My, Dong Giang, Nong Son and Phuoc Son, and the lowland areas of Dai Loc, Ai Nghia and Dai Cuong.

A slight earthquake during heavy rain hit Nam Tra My District early on Thursday, but no damage was reported.

Boats are used in the Old Quarter of Hoi An. VNS Photos Cong Thanh

A local man from Dai Loc District died from an electric shock while he was preparing to escape the floods.

Rain and flooding are forecast to continue in the central region through the weekend.

All schools in Da Nang have been closed until Monday to avoid the risks of possible floods and heavy rains.

Eight out of 11 communes in suburban Hoa Vang District in Da Nang were submerged in the floods. VNS