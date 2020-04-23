Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/04/2020 16:32:00 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread

 
 
23/04/2020    15:20 GMT+7

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Hanoi and relevant municipal departments to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreign airline crews as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread hinh anh 1

The proposal was made in an official document signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan recently sent to the Hanoi People’s Committee as well as the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and departments of Health, Tourism and Public Security.

 

The move aims to not only prevent new infection from being imported to Vietnam but also ensure safety for the foreign crew members and flights coming in and out the country.

The ministry also asked Hanoi to tighten quarantine and monitoring of all foreign crew members. The crews must undergo daily medical checks, the ministry said, adding that those having COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath must be put into quarantine and tested for the coronavirus in compliance with regulations./. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
More areas in Ha Giang locked down due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Ha Giang decided to lock down Ta Kha hamlet in Dong Van district’s Pho Bang township and Thanh Thuy commune’s health station in Vi Xuyen district from April 22 to prevent the spread of the COVID-19.

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases for a week
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

There have been no new COVID-19 cases detected in Vietnam for a whole week, reported the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 23 morning.

Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
Online teaching will supplement traditional classes after pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nghiem Xuan Huy, Director of Institute for Education Quality Assurance, a member of Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU) talks about the benefits of online education and how it's here to stay.

Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
Mobile hairdressers see growth during pandemic
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

With hair salons shut due to the social distancing measures, mobile hairdressers are seeing growth in business as residents seek to tackle their luscious locks. 

Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
Hanoi's CDC Director arrested over breaches in purchase of COVID-19 testing machine
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Six officials along with the director of Hanoi’s Centre for Disease Control have been detained over alleged wrongdoings in purchasing COVID-19 diagnostic equipment, Hanoi Police announced Wednesday afternoon.

MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
MobiFone – AVG deal to go to appeal court on April 23
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The High-Level People’s Court in Hanoi will open an appeal trial for the case involving MobiFone Telecommunications Corporation’s purchase of a 95 percent share in Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG) on April 23.

Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
Ha Giang’s Dong Van township locked down to prevent COVID-19 spread
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The whole of Dong Van township in the district of the same name in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has been locked down since 9am on April 22, as an urgent COVID-19 prevention and control measure.

Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
Hanoi prepares scenarios to foster post-pandemic socio-economic development
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have prepared scenarios to promote socioeconomic development after the COVID-19 pandemic is brought under control.

Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
Vietnamese students abroad urged to avoid flight scam
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MOET) has called on Vietnamese students abroad to take caution with entities and individuals that collect deposits to arrange flights to Vietnam in the name of Vietnamese diplomatic representative agencies.

Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
Hanoi to cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except Me Linh, Thuong Tin
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Hanoi will cease social distancing from 0:00 April 23, except for Me Linh and Thuong Tin districts, said Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung at a meeting of the Hanoi Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on April 22.

Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
Ministry of Public Security reports final result of Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway’s investigation
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The road foundation and surface of the Da Nang-Quang Ngai Expressway project failed to meet technical standards, causing subsidence, the Ministry of Public Security has said.

Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
Compensation rates approved for lands to be acquired for Long Thanh airport
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Dong Nai Province authorities have approved the compensation rates payable to households who have to move to make way for the long-awaited Long Thanh international airport. 

Social distancing stress hits home
Social distancing stress hits home
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

People across Vietnam are in the midst of social distancing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and with thousands of people cooped up at home, stress is building.

Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
Vietnam to study effectiveness of tuberculosis vaccine in fighting COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Up to 800 Vietnamese frontline healthcare workers have agreed to take part in a clinical trial designed to test the effectiveness of a tuberculosis vaccine against COVID-19.

Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
Hanoi shops start to reopen as social distancing period nears end
PHOTOSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many shops in Hanoi have reopened as the Covid-19 situation eases in the area and the social distancing period nears its end on April 22.

New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
New embankment to protect Hoan Kiem Lake
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

An embankment is being constructed to prevent erosion at the Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi.

Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
Hanoi should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Hanoi remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning.

Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
Thousands of Vietnamese people return from China
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

Thousands of people are returning from China in the northern border province of Lao Cai while local authorities are preparing to open more quarantine area for Covid-19 prevention.

India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
India coronavirus: Rapid testing paused over China kit issues
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

India has become the latest country to report issues with rapid test kits hailed as a "game-changer".

Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
Highschool graduation exam will take place in August
SOCIETYicon  22/04/2020 

The graduation exam for highscool student will still take place in August despite recent interruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 