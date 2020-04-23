Foreign airline crews to stay at designated hotels to prevent COVID-19 spread

The Ministry of Transport has proposed Hanoi and relevant municipal departments to designate hotels for the accommodation of foreign airline crews as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 spread.

The proposal was made in an official document signed by Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan recently sent to the Hanoi People’s Committee as well as the city’s Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control and departments of Health, Tourism and Public Security.

The move aims to not only prevent new infection from being imported to Vietnam but also ensure safety for the foreign crew members and flights coming in and out the country.

The ministry also asked Hanoi to tighten quarantine and monitoring of all foreign crew members. The crews must undergo daily medical checks, the ministry said, adding that those having COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath must be put into quarantine and tested for the coronavirus in compliance with regulations./. VNA