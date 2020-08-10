Foreign experts commend Vietnam's response to latest COVID-19 outbreak

Foreign experts have praised Vietnam’s response to the current COVID-19 outbreak that has caused the country’s first fatalities since the beginning of the pandemic.

A health worker collects nasopharyngeal specimen from a woman in Da Nang, Vietnam. — VNA/VNS Photo Le Lam

In a BBC article published on August 8, Prof Michael Toole, an epidemiologist and principal research fellow at the Burnet Institute in Melbourne, Australia said: “Like in the first wave, Vietnam has responded quickly and forcefully” when talking about the resurgence of the coronavirus in Da Nang.

This central city sealed itself off from visitors after Patient 416 was recorded, the first case of local infection after 99 days without community transmission in Vietnam.

Each resident is set to be tested for the virus, and a field hospital has been built as every resource is being used to slow the spread of the disease, according to the article.

Meanwhile, Hanoi has closed down bars and karaoke parlours as an extra precaution, and several cities, including the capital and HCM City, have made face masks compulsory again in public.

Prof Rogier van Doorn, director of the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit noted: “What was successful before is being done again. I'm again impressed.”

Dr Justin Beardsley, a senior lecturer in infectious diseases at Australia’s University of Sydney, told the BBC that Vietnam showed exceptionally strong community engagement when it came to curbing the spread of the virus.

"There was big national pride about controlling the pandemic,” he added.

Dr Huong Le Thu, a senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, said the new deaths show there is transparency in reporting COVID-19 in Vietnam and the previous record of no deaths until late July should have not been questioned in the first place.

All the fatalities so far have been patients with co-morbidities. VNS

Vietnam will bring COVID-19 under control: Foreign media Foreign media have spoken highly of the Vietnamese Government’s response following newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the community, voicing a belief that the country can bring the situation under control.