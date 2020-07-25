Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam

26/07/2020    16:20 GMT+7

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam has required foreign experts to test for SARS-CoV-2 in the face that the Southeast Asian country has reported increasing imported infections.

Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests must be carried out three to seven days before their arrival, local media reported, citing the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

 Testing novel coronavirus. Photo: Kinhtedothi

The tests should be conducted in testing centers approved by the government of Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

This regulation is not applicable to foreign experts who have bought tickets or will enter Vietnam before August 5.

In addition, the experts are required to be covered with international health insurance and sponsoring organizations in Vietnam need to commit to pay treatment fees in case they are found to be positive with Covid-19.

Organizations hosting the experts must commit to facilitate immigration procedures and be responsible for safety during their stay in Vietnam.

 

So far, Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine to both locals and foreigners. Foreign visitors are required to pay only Covid-19 treatment fees.

The recently-detected cases in Vietnam are all imported, including 10 Russian oil experts. The latest patient, the 416th case, is a 57-year-old man in Danang city.

Vietnam has closed borders to foreign visitors since March 22. However, the government of Vietnam, with its dual mission of containing the virus and developing economy, has imposed quarantine rules with greater flexibility. Foreign diplomats, experts, investors, high-skilled workers, and those of special cases are allowed to enter the country.

The country is considering resuming international air services to some Asian destinations. Among them, South Korea is likely to be the first as the East Asian country is Vietnam’s biggest investor so far. Many big South Korean corporations are operating in Vietnam like Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Posco, Doosan, Shinhan, and Woori. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones

Over 1,700 foreign experts okayed to work in industrial zones

Despite the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the central province of Quang Ngai has received more than 1,700 foreign experts who will continue their work in local industrial zones and clusters.  

 
 

.
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
Hanoi requires face mask wearing in public places
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The city has reported no local transmission of the novel coronavirus for the past three months.

Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon
Social distancing rules applied in Danang from Sunday afternoon
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Da Nang authorities have issued a range of measures to prevent community transmission of Covid-19 after two residents have been confirmed positive for the virus over the past two days.

Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
Bus turns turtle in central Vietnam, 8 die, dozens injured
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

At least 8 people were killed and dozens were injured after a passenger bus flipped over a roadside and turned turtle in Quang Binh province on July 26 morning, according to local police.

Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
Did Sweden's coronavirus strategy succeed or fail?
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Despite global criticism, Sweden has seen a drop in serious Covid cases without ever having a lockdown.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 25
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

PM urges tightened border control in wake of new local infection of COVID-19

German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
German crash: Three die as aircraft hits home in Wesel
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

The two-seater microlight hits the roof of the large house in the city of Wesel, causing a fire.

France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

The system will apply nationwide from September, as the new PM cracks down on "every day violence".

Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
SOCIETYicon  25/07/2020 

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in HCM City on Thursday began accepting electronic payment of hospital fees to reduce waiting time and increase patient satisfaction.

Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Facebook in collaboration with some Vietnamese oganizations officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

