Foreign experts required to test for coronavirus before entering Vietnam

The tests should be carried out by facilities approved by Vietnam or certified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Vietnam has required foreign experts to test for SARS-CoV-2 in the face that the Southeast Asian country has reported increasing imported infections.

Reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests must be carried out three to seven days before their arrival, local media reported, citing the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control.

Testing novel coronavirus. Photo: Kinhtedothi

This regulation is not applicable to foreign experts who have bought tickets or will enter Vietnam before August 5.

In addition, the experts are required to be covered with international health insurance and sponsoring organizations in Vietnam need to commit to pay treatment fees in case they are found to be positive with Covid-19.

Organizations hosting the experts must commit to facilitate immigration procedures and be responsible for safety during their stay in Vietnam.

So far, Vietnam offers free-of-charge quarantine to both locals and foreigners. Foreign visitors are required to pay only Covid-19 treatment fees.

The recently-detected cases in Vietnam are all imported, including 10 Russian oil experts. The latest patient, the 416th case, is a 57-year-old man in Danang city.

Vietnam has closed borders to foreign visitors since March 22. However, the government of Vietnam, with its dual mission of containing the virus and developing economy, has imposed quarantine rules with greater flexibility. Foreign diplomats, experts, investors, high-skilled workers, and those of special cases are allowed to enter the country.

The country is considering resuming international air services to some Asian destinations. Among them, South Korea is likely to be the first as the East Asian country is Vietnam’s biggest investor so far. Many big South Korean corporations are operating in Vietnam like Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Posco, Doosan, Shinhan, and Woori. Hanoitimes

Linh Pham