Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
31/07/2020 11:54:43 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreigners actively contributing to promoting Vietnam’s image

31/07/2020    10:46 GMT+7

The National External Information Service Awards 2019 held recently in Hanoi attracted the participation not only of Vietnamese journalists but also of foreigners interested in the country.

While Vietnam was in the middle of its social distancing measures, Wayne Worrell, a British teacher, and his friends in Vietnam kicked off a project called “Vietnam We Thank You - Việt Nam cố lên”.

The project aimed at not only lifting the mood of those at the forefront of the fight against COVID-19 but also to introduce images to the world of Vietnam’s strong will in fighting the disease.

 

Wayne’s project touched domestic and foreign audiences so deeply that it received first prize in the “Initiatives” category at the 6th National External Information Service Awards, which saw the largest number of foreign entries.

Given that information on Vietnam is still limited around the world, articles and research by foreign scholars and journalists have delivered diverse, subjective, and reliable news on the domestic situation to foreigners and overseas Vietnamese.

The entries include an article by Indian journalist Rudroneel Ghosh published in the Times of India discussing the central role of ASEAN and Vietnam in settling the East Sea issue.

Despite growing in number, there could still be more foreign journalists competing at the awards. In order to encourage their participation, the Organising Board plans to target more foreign journalists in Vietnam, overseas Vietnamese, and foreigners with a special interest in Vietnam./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
Soldiers step up COVID-19 prevention efforts at border crossings
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Border guards operating in the northern mountainous province of Lai Chau have set up tents along trails and close to border crossings in an effort to control illegal entry into the country and successfully curb the spread of COVID-19.

Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
Life falls quiet for citizens in blockaded Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

The daily life of local residents in Da Nang’s quarantined areas is as normal as possible following the start of a lockdown order on streets surrounding three hospitals, all of which have emerged as hotspots for fresh cases of community infection.

Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
Borders are under strict control to prevent spread of COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

Border guard forces and agencies in cities and provinces are strictly monitoring travel through border gates to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
Nightlife shutdown after Covid-19 outbreak
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Bars, club, and cinemas have been suspended in Hanoi, Thua Thien-Hue and Dak Lak provinces for virus prevention after Danang outbreak.

Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
Universities, businesses join forces to carry out HR development projects
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Comprehensive training cooperation between universities and businesses can help create a high-quality workforce for data science and high technology development in the 4.0 industry era.

Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
Huge human resource demand in climate change and sustainable development
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Head of the Interdisciplinary Department under Vietnam National University Hanoi, Assistant professor Dr Nguyen Van Hieu talks about doctoral programmes on climate change and sustainable development

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia July 30
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia July 30
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Health Ministry sends additional personnel to Da Nang coronavirus hotspot

COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
COVID-19: First Central Highland province imposes social distancing order
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

The Central Highland province of Dak Lak has decided to impose the social distancing order, starting 00.00hrs July 30, after a local resident returning from Da Nang city was infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
Covid-19 tests required for all Hanoians returning from Danang
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has asked to provide Covid-19 tests for all local people who have returned from the central city of Danang after the renewed Covid-19 outbreak.

Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
Heavy rain forecast as tropical depression forms in East Sea
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

A low-pressure zone is currently building up in the East Sea area and is likely to develop into a tropical depression over the course of the next 24 hours, according to the National Centre for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting.

Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
Military forces disinfect Da Nang coronavirus hotspot
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The Military Zone 5 High Command sprayed disinfectant throughout three hospitals and some residential areas in Da Nang on the evening of July 29 following a lockdown being enforced due to the detection of COVID-19 cases.

Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
Portland protests: Federal forces ready for phased pullout
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Oregon's governor calls the officers "an occupying force", but the president says they saved the city.

Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
Social distancing imposed on UNESCO-recognised Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

The central province of Quang Nam will impose social distancing on Hoi An tourist city, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, starting 00.00hrs July 31, after a local resident was infected with COVID-19.

Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
Hanoi conducts extensive COVID-19 testing
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hanoi capital is conducting an extensive COVID-19 testing campaign as more than 21,000 people have returned to the capital city from Da Nang, a coronavirus hotspot in central Vietnam.

HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
HCM City again detects illegal Chinese immigrants
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Ho Chi Minh City’s Binh Thanh district has detected 11 Chinese nationals who had previously entered Vietnam illegally, local police said on July 29.

Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
Medical centres nationwide help Da Nang improve COVID-19 testing capacity
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Wednesday urged improving testing capacity to conduct COVID-19 tests on individuals who are in close contact with patients and those at hotspots.

Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
Business, resident satisfaction a 'top priority' for HCM City
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

HCM City views “greater satisfaction of residents and businesses as a top priority” as part of its effort to ensure better governance and public administration, a city official said yesterday.

HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
HCM City to open public bidding for bus routes
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

The HCM City Department of Transport plans to open public bidding for 45 bus routes by the end of this year and early next year.

Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
Hanoi locks down alley over suspected COVID-19 case
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

Hanoi authorities on Wednesday evening decided to lockdown an alley of Hoang Hoa Tham Street in Tay Ho District after a local resident was suspected of being infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
Hundreds of Vietnamese citizens from Equatorial Guinea, Indonesia, and Brunei return home
SOCIETYicon  30/07/2020 

A special flight carrying 219 Vietnamese laborers in Equatorial Guinea, 140 of whom infected with coronavirus landed at Noi Bai International Airport on July 29.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 