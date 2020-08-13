Foreigners fined, deported for violating laws

Seven foreigners have been fined under a decision of Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of the central province of Thua Thien – Hue Nguyen Van Phuong on August 12 for gambling through the internet.

Each of the seven are fined 20 million VND (about 900 USD), and they have to leave Vietnam for their home.

Initial investigation shows that the seven, aged between 20 and 43, who had legally entered Vietnam organised gambling through the internet. They use desktop computers and smart phones to gamble online with foreigners.

The money in the gambling was paid in the Chinese currency through electronic accounts opened at China’s Agribank, and this amounted to about 37 billion VND, according to the provincial police./.VNA