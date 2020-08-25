Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Foreigners living illegally in HCM City to be expelled

26/08/2020    12:24 GMT+7

HCM City will expel all foreigners who have been found to have illegally entered the country.

  A group of Chinese people enter Vietnam illegally.

The problem was discussed during an online conference about Covid-19 prevention on August 24. Major-general Tran Duc Tai, deputy head of HCM City Police Department said that since July 21, they had found 116 foreigners who had entered Vietnam illegally. They have expelled four people from Congo and China. There are still 110 Chinese and two Cambodian people staying in the city.

The city police will work with the Department of Foreign Affairs to continue to expel 40 people with passports. 60 people who don't have passports will be expelled after the city police work with the authorities in other countries to verify, identify and complete expulsion procedures.

According to Tai, they are having difficulties in management and monitoring after the quarantine periods end. Accommodation facilities for illegal immigrants in Long An is full. People who no longer have to be quarantined will be transferred to district police departments.

Nguyen Tuan, deputy head of the Department of Foreign Affairs, said, "Last week, we worked with the Chinese Consulate General over 66 cases. They said they would co-operate to complete the procedures as quickly as possible."

Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman of HCM City People's Committee, asked related agencies to find solutions to manage and monitor all foreigners who had entered Vietnam illegally.

Local authorities were asked to tighten management to prevent illegal border crossings. Heads of the ward and communal people's committees must take responsibilities if foreigners are found living illegally in their areas. Unco-operative people will be forced to go to quarantine centres.

On August 14, the Ministry of Health announced a new Covid-19 case in HCM City. The patient is a Chinese man who illegally entered Vietnam with seven other people on July 27. This is also the first Covid-19 case found among the groups of illegal foreign immigrants in the city. There is a chance that more unknown Covid-19 carriers are hiding in HCM City.

The authorities in HCM City has ordered related agencies to tighten management and monitoring and prosecute people that help bring foreigners into Vietnam illegally.

Three to stand trial for organising illegal entry into Vietnam

The Da Nang municipal People's Court said on August 25 that a trial is scheduled to begin on August 29 for three defendants accused of illegally bringing Chinese people into the country.

The defendants include 27-year-old Chinese national Chen Xian Fa, along with two Vietnamese women, 24-year-old Ho Thu Trinh of Quang Nam province, and 41-year-old Huynh Ngoc Diem of Da Nang.
The trio have been charged with "organising illegal entry into Vietnam" in accordance with the Penal Code.

 

The investigation alleges that on June 23, Chen contacted Trinh on social media app WeChat while still in China, asking her to look for a house in Da Nang. Trinh then contacted Diem to help find a suitable house to rent. The pair both knew that Chen did not have the necessary visa to enter the nation but still agreed to help him.

Chen then helped three additional Chinese nationals illegally enter Vietnam on June 28, with the aim of doing online business in the country via WeChat and QQ. Indeed, Diem and Trinh both arranged a seven-seat car in order to take the individuals to the rented house.

The Chinese group then asked Trinh on June 30 to take them to another house located on Tran Trong Khien street to meet a local resident named Nguyen Thi Hong Van. Van provided them with a suitcase and several bags containing a haul of 14 laptops, 31 cellphones, and other related items.

After being questioned, Van confessed that she had received all of the items from a Chinese person whom she had met via WeChat.

Throughout the group’s stay in Da Nang, Trinh and Diem helped them to purchase food and other essential products.

The trafficking ring was eventually busted by local police on July 11. Dtinews/VOV

Police in Quang Nam province said on August 9 they are completing procedures to deport 21 Chinese citizens who have illegally entered the locality in recent times, reported VOV.  

 
 

Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
Project aims to improve healthcare in 13 provinces
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health kicked off a five-year project on developing district- and commune-level healthcare systems in 13 provinces nationwide at an online conference held on August 25.

Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
Three foreign experts honoured for supporting health sector in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health held a ceremony in Hanoi on August 25 to present the “For people’s health” insignia to three foreign experts in recognition of their contributions to the Vietnamese health sector.

Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
Hanoi from above... and through the clouds
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

You don’t have to take a challenging trip up high mountains to see the clouds from a close distance. 

Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
Volunteers help frontline workers fight the pandemic
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

During the peak days fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Da Nang, besides ‘frontline soldiers’ like doctors, police and army forces, there are many outstanding examples of pandemic prevention and control bringing up the ‘rear’.

Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
Thousands of foreigners in Da Nang tested for COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Thousands of foreign workers and stranded tourists in the central city of Da Nang have been tested for coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 as part of the city's efforts to fight the pandemic.

National social security system needed
National social security system needed
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Ngoc Toan, Deputy Director-General of the Social Security Department in the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, speaks on his ministry’s plan to develop a national social security system in all provinces and cities nationwide.

Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
Mobile supermarket gives free food to poor people in Da Nang
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Thom, 52, of Chinh Gian Ward, Da Nang City’s Thanh Khe District, got milk, vegetables, eggs, hand sanitiser and a mask for free at a mobile supermarket last weekend.

Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
Food safety strictly monitored amid pandemic
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Nguyen Duc Le, Deputy Director of the Market Surveillance, under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, talks about Vietnam's strict regulations on food safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
First face mask ATM makes debut in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The first face mask ATM in Hanoi officially came into operation to the public on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic nationwide.

Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
Vietnamese student welcomed by five American universities
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Do Thanh Hai, a math major at the Nguyen Trai High School for the Gifted in Hai Duong province, began cherishing the dream of studying in the US when he was a secondary school student.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 25
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 25
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Hai Duong suspends services as grocery store identified as new COVID-19 cluster

Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
Students in virus epicentre to sit national high school exam in early September
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

More than 26,000 students, mostly in the coronavirus epicentre in central Vietnam, along with others quarantined for having come into close contact with confirmed COVID-19 cases, 

Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
Hundreds of Lao students to return Vietnam to study
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

More than 400 Lao students are expected to return to Vietnam via the central province of Quang Tri.

Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
Hanoi: 29 involved in Dong Tam disturbance to stand trial in September
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Hanoi People’s Court is scheduled to open on September 7 the first-instance trial of 29 people involved in the murder of three policemen in Dong Tam commune of the city’s My Duc district.

Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
Vietnam detains 21 Chinese fugitives in disguised farm
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnamese police on August 24 arrested 21 Chinese citizens who are wanted by Chinese authorities on charges of frauds and property appropriation.

Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants set up ‘shields’ to prevent COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Many restaurants throughout Hanoi capital have put up ‘transparent shields’ and arranged seats in a way to maintain a safe distance between customers, in an effort to prevent the possible spread of the virus.

First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
First face mask ATM comes into operation in Hanoi
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The first face mask ATM in the capital officially opened to members of the public at 3 p.m. on August 24 as part of concerted efforts to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus epidemic nationwide.

Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
Chip-based ID cards proposed to improve compatibility with e-Government
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Major General To Van Hue, head of the Department for Administrative Management of Social Order under the Ministry of Public Security told local media about the ministry’s plans to introduce chip-based identity cards.

New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
New school year opening ceremony could be held online amidst COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has turned green light to localities to hold online ceremonies for new school year 2020-2021 amid complicated evolution of COVID-19 pandemic.

'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
'Silent soldiers' in the fight against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  25/08/2020 

Trinh The Hung, director of the preventive health centre of Hanoi’s Phuc Tho District, will never forget the day he was informed of the district’s first COVID-19 case earlier this month.

