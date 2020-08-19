Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

Foreign visitors in Hoi An wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Local authorities said approximately 400 foreign tourists are currently staying at various accommodations throughout the city which is still under travel restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, many of them have expressed a desire to leave Hoi An and head to other localities.

To support these foreign nationals in traveling, the Hoi An municipal administration has suggested that accommodation establishments notify the tourists of the COVID-19 free testing on offer in the event they want to leave the city.

After undergoing a test, visitors must quarantine themselves at their respective accommodation and will not be permitted to contact people outside of this bubble until they leave Hoi An.

Since July 25, Quang Nam province has recorded a total of 94 COVID-19 cases, including 29 cases in Hoi An.

PM calls for crackdown on poor quality medical supplies

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Public Security to strengthen inspection, investigation and strictly handle violations in producing and transporting sub-standard gloves and face masks.

A number of news agencies and newspapers have recently reported many cases of producing, gathering and transporting a large number of poor quality gloves and masks of unknown origin detected by police.

These products will cause serious consequences for public health and COVID-19 prevention if they are put up for consumption, according to the PM.

The ministry were required to report the inspection results in September.

On Tuesday, the Market Management Department's units in HCM City said that they have found millions of medical face masks and gloves of unknown origin and poor quality after checking five business establishments.

Market management units have seized one million gloves, 3.2 million medical face masks and materials for producing face masks because the producers could not show legal documents.

The goods were found at business establishments in District 2 and Tân Phú and Bình Tân districts on Monday.

Over 500 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Taiwan, South Korea

More than 500 Vietnamese citizens have been safely repatriated from the Republic of Korea (RoK) and China’s Taiwan on Wednesday.

Passengers on the flights include under-18 children, the elderly, workers with expired labour contracts, pregnant women, ill people, students who completed their courses, stranded visitors, and others from disadvantaged backgrounds.

The Vietnamese Embassy in the RoK and the Việt Nam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei, Taiwan have dispatched officials to support citizens at the airport.

Security, safety and hygiene measures were strictly observed during the flights.

The flight from Taipei, operated by the national flag carrier, carrying over 290 Vietnamese citizens, landed at Cam Ranh International Airport in the south-central province of Khánh Hoà.

The Vietjet Air flight bringing back 220 Vietnamese citizens from South Korea landed at Cần Thơ International Airport in the Mekong Delta province of Cần Thơ.

All passengers and crew members of the two flights underwent medical check-ups and were immediately moved to centralised quarantine facilities for 14 days as regulated in order to prevent COVID-19 spread in the community.

Da Nang volunteers make hands-free sanitiser dispensers

A group of volunteers in the central city of Đà Nẵng have raised funds to make more than 200 automatic, hands-free hand sanitiser dispensers which were given to disease prevention and control teams across the city.

The dispensers aim to help curb the spread of COVID-19 which broke out in the city since late last month, resulting in Việt Nam's largest COVID-19 outbreak to date.

Responding to the resurgence of COVID-19 in the central city, people of different ages working in different fields wanted to join the fight against the disease.

They established a voluntary group called Weekend Club to help out in their free time.

Phạm Đức Dương, a founding member of the group, said that Weekend Club’s members donated money and also sought donations to make the hands-free hand sanitiser dispensers.

With a sensor system, the machine automatically releases hand sanitiser gel when people put their hands under the faucet.

“People don’t have to press any button or touch the machine,” Dương said.

The machines use rechargeable batteries so they can be placed anywhere without requiring a power source, Dương said.

It costs about VNĐ1.5 million (US$65) to buy materials for one machine which members of the group then assemble.

Nguyễn Nam Định, a volunteer, said the machine made of iron looked quite steady. A machine includes a box with an electronic board inside, a sensor placed next to a faucet, a battery charging set and a bar to put a hand sanitiser bottle on.

He said that with a height of 1.2 metres, the machines were quite convenient to use.

“Each machine can be used continuously and after their batteries are recharged, they can release gel about 8,000 times,” Định said.

Hồ Kỳ Nam, a member of the COVID-19 prevention and control team in Hoà Khánh Market, said that the machines were very convenient and effective.

Before entering the market, people had to queue to wash their hands, Nam said, adding that the automatic hand sanitiser dispenser helped them clean hands quickly and safely, minimising the risk of infection.

“It’s easy to move the machine, very convenient,” Nam said.

A local resident in Liên Chiểu District, Lê Thị Phượng, said that she usually went to Hoà Khánh market and found the hands-free dispenser very useful.

Those using it kept a safe distance from each other and did not have to touch anything to clean their hands, which made them feel safer, she said.

Dương, head of the voluntary group, said that besides the automatic hand sanitiser dispensers, the group also donated 60 thermometers worth more than VNĐ70 million ($3,031) to disease prevention and control teams across the city.

This week, the group is providing 200 free meals for student volunteers in the city.

Dương said that the group was calling for more supports so that they could make more hand dispensers for public use.

He said famous footballers including Bùi Tiến Dụng, Hà Đức Chinh, Nguyễn Quang Hải, Đoàn Văn Hậu and Nguyễn Đắc Văn gave the group VNĐ50 million to make the dispensers while they also donated another VNĐ250 million for the city’s disease prevention and control activities.

Thailand records first COVID-19 case outside quarantine areas

Thailand recorded the first COVID-19 case outside state quarantine areas on August 19, the 86th day without a domestic case in the country.

The Faculty of Medical Science at the Ramathibodi Chakri Naruebodindra Hospital said a Thai returnee from Dubai of the UAE, who spent 14 days in state quarantine before being released, returned with symptoms on August 19.

The same day, the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration also confirmed a new imported case which is a 37-year-old Thai woman returning from India.

Cumulative infections in Thailand, to date, are 3,382, with 3,199 recoveries and 58 deaths.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of Thailand’s National Security Council Somsak Rungsita said emergency rule against the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand might be extended for another month.

He told reporters that his agency will propose the extension of the emergency decree, enforced nationwide since last March when the disease broke out in the country, until September 30 for the sake of the effectiveness of measures against the pandemic.

Philippines, Indonesia record more COVID-19 infections

The Philippines on August 19 confirmed 4,650 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of infections nationwide to 173,774 – the highest in Southeast Asia.

According to the country’s Ministry of Health, 111 fatalities due to the disease were confirmed on the day, bringing the death toll to 2,795.

The same day, the government eased strict lockdown measures in Manila capital and neighbouring provinces, as well as allowed more businesses to resume operation.

Meanwhile, Indonesia reported 1,902 new cases and 69 deaths, bringing the total tallies to 144,945 and 6,346 respectively, according to the country's health ministry./.