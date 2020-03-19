Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
24/03/2020 01:32:55 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

 
 
21/03/2020    07:44 GMT+7

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak hinh anh 1

Wayne Worrel donates his blood at a collection spot on Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Wayne Worrel)

“Many people are scared to donate blood (due to COVID-19) which is urgently needed as blood banks are in short supply. It is now our turn to come together and help each other. Not only are you helping someone who needs it, you will also receive a few little gifts of thanks,” the man wrote in a Facebook group for expats living in Hanoi on March 13.

Worrel said he had visited the blood collection spot earlier but he saw no one around. He then asked a nurse to take a photo of him and posted it on Facebook to call for public support.

The man told Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper that he has lived in Vietnam for 10 years and he should do something for the country, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I know you are afraid of the virus, but life goes on. Let’s imagine someone has an accident and there is no blood left," said Worrel.

Also present at the blood collection spot, Josept from the UK said he learned about the event through Facebook, and shared it with the hope of raising public awareness.

Jack, a teacher from New York who has lived in Vietnam for five years, said his friend introduced him to the campaign, adding although each individual contributes only a small part, their joint efforts would bring about huge values.

 

Since the epidemic broke out in Hanoi, blood collection has dropped sharply to only about 60 units each day, as compared with 1,200 units in February.

According to Bach Quoc Khanh, head of the National Hematology and Blood Transfusion, this is the second time since the Lunar New Year festival, blood collection has been hurdled due to the epidemic.

As of late March 18, Vietnam had confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases, of them 16 have completely recovered./.VNA

Pham Thu Huong

Foreigners to bear costs of Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam: PM

Foreigners to bear costs of Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam: PM

Ideas suggest that Vietnam should not offer free treatment for foreigners as it will cause financial burden.

Vietnam's visa policies for foreigners undergo major changes

Vietnam's visa policies for foreigners undergo major changes

Vietnam’s immigration laws will undergo a radical shake-up this summer in an effort to widen the doors for tourists while protecting the country from foreign criminals and illegal workers.

 
 

Other News

.
Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
Do private schools in Vietnam need rescuing?
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Following requests from tourism and manufacturing companies, private schools are now calling for help from the State.

Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
Dong Nai wary of water shortage amid salt intrusion
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The People’s Committee of the southern province of Dong Nai has called on relevant agencies and the public to take proactive measures to ward off a freshwater shortage as drought and saltwater intrusion in rivers cause an increasing shortage.

11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
11 female students have won medals at math Olympiads since 1974
SOCIETYicon  21/03/2020 

Vietnam began attending International Mathematics Olympiads (IMO) in 1974. Since then, 11 female students have won medals from the competitions.

Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
Hanoi chairman dismisses rumours of city lockdown
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has dismissed speculation on social media that city authorities are poised to announce a total lockdown across the city to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
E-learning apps expand, users adapt to distance learning
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

VNPT, Viettel and VioEdu say that more and more people are accessing e-learning now. The number of VNPT E-Learning has increased fourfold.

Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
Non-stop toll collection on BOT highways likely to miss deadline
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

All build-operate-transfer (BOT) highways across Vietnam are scheduled to use electronic toll collection systems by the end of this year, but many seem set to fall short of the goal.

Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
Expat students should carefully consider before returning home: ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has recommended Vietnamese students abroad consider carefully before returning to Vietnam due to the risks of spreading COVID-19 and travel restrictions imposed by many countries.

Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
Coronavirus: When will the outbreak end and life get back to normal?
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The huge challenge the world faces to find an exit strategy to end the lockdowns and return to normal.

COVID-19 fight: Together we win
COVID-19 fight: Together we win
VIDEOicon  20/03/2020 

Vietnam and the World Health Organisation are in common on treatment regimens for COVID-19 patients. However, the country has its own innovative features when applied in practice.

Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
Discrimination against foreign tourists would be punished: Government leader
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that any act of discrimination against foreign tourists would be strictly punished.

Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
Mobile disinfection chamber launched in HCM City
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The HCM City University of Technology in collaboration with the Centre of Science and Technology Development for Youth have successfully created and officially launched a mobile disinfection chamber serving people in COVID-19-affected areas.

Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
Vietnam to temporarily suspend visa-waiver program for Belarus, Russia, Japan due to COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has decided to temporarily suspend unilateral visa exemption policy for citizens from Belarus, Russia and Japan in a bid to contain spread of the novel coronavirus to the Southeast Asian nation.

Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
Vietnam records 85 covid-19 cases
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The Ministry of Health confirmed nine more cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection on March 19 night, raising the total number of COVID-19 patients in Vietnam to 85.

Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
Nirbhaya case: Four Indian men executed for 2012 Delhi bus rape and murder
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The men were convicted of raping and murdering a young woman in the Indian capital in 2012.

Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
Coronavirus: California issues 'stay at home' order amid virus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The governor projects the virus will soon infect more than half of the 40 million people in his state.

Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
Ministry says schools and teachers must agree on online learning fees amid coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Additional tuition fees for distance education during the coronavirus outbreak must be decided by parents and schools and not exceed total tuition for the academic year announced from the beginning.

Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
Coronavirus: Italy's death toll overtakes China's
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

The number of deaths has risen to 3,405, which is more than in China where the virus originated.

Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
Safety assessment of Cat Linh-Ha Dong railway to be completed soon
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban elevated railway, Hanoi’s first metro project, will be certified as safe for operation soon, according to a representative of the Railway Project Management Unit under the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
Training costs at state-owned schools no longer low
SOCIETYicon  20/03/2020 

Low training costs are one of the reasons for many students to enroll in state-owned universities, but the tuition of the schools is increasing.

Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
Phu Tho’s teacher praised for ranking in global teacher prize’s finalists
SOCIETYicon  19/03/2020 

Minister of Education and Training Phung Xuan Nha on March 19 sent a letter of congratulations to a high school teacher in the northern province of Phu Tho who has been named in the 50 Finalists for the Global Teacher Prize 2020.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 