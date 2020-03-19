Foreigners respond to blood donation campaign amid COVID-19 outbreak

Wayne Worrel, a British expatriate who has lived in Vietnam for years, joined his peers at a blood donation spot at 26 Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi's Hoan Kiem district, on March 18 noon.

Wayne Worrel donates his blood at a collection spot on Luong Ngoc Quyen street, Hanoi. (Photo courtesy of Wayne Worrel)

“Many people are scared to donate blood (due to COVID-19) which is urgently needed as blood banks are in short supply. It is now our turn to come together and help each other. Not only are you helping someone who needs it, you will also receive a few little gifts of thanks,” the man wrote in a Facebook group for expats living in Hanoi on March 13.

Worrel said he had visited the blood collection spot earlier but he saw no one around. He then asked a nurse to take a photo of him and posted it on Facebook to call for public support.

The man told Lao Dong (Labour) newspaper that he has lived in Vietnam for 10 years and he should do something for the country, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

“I know you are afraid of the virus, but life goes on. Let’s imagine someone has an accident and there is no blood left," said Worrel.

Also present at the blood collection spot, Josept from the UK said he learned about the event through Facebook, and shared it with the hope of raising public awareness.

Jack, a teacher from New York who has lived in Vietnam for five years, said his friend introduced him to the campaign, adding although each individual contributes only a small part, their joint efforts would bring about huge values.

Since the epidemic broke out in Hanoi, blood collection has dropped sharply to only about 60 units each day, as compared with 1,200 units in February.

According to Bach Quoc Khanh, head of the National Hematology and Blood Transfusion, this is the second time since the Lunar New Year festival, blood collection has been hurdled due to the epidemic.

As of late March 18, Vietnam had confirmed 76 COVID-19 cases, of them 16 have completely recovered./.VNA

Pham Thu Huong

Foreigners to bear costs of Covid-19 treatment in Vietnam: PM Ideas suggest that Vietnam should not offer free treatment for foreigners as it will cause financial burden.