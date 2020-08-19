Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
20/08/2020 19:46:44 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

20/08/2020    18:04 GMT+7

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 1

A group of six American and British citizens spend their savings buying essential goods aimed at supporting deprived people in Thach Thang ward of Hai Chau district in Da Nang.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 2

The foreigners have their temperatures measured as part of control regulations to reduce the risk of transmission within the supermarket.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 3

British citizen Michael Harris, head of the volunteer group, describes how he feels happy as he receives plenty of positive feedback from both locals and foreigners, with everyone united in wanting the nation, along with Da Nang, to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 4

Harris notes that rice, noodles, and spices are key goods that are offered to the poor. His group has brought these items directly from major supermarkets to ensure they’re safe for local residents.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 5

Chaz McBride of the United States is an English teacher in Da Nang. He first contacted the group via social media, marking the second time he has participated in the charity activity. He says he hopes to contribute to the COVID-19 fight in Da Nang, a city where he has been living for many years.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 6

The group spends VND5 million on buying essential goods on August 18. Harris says he will continue to mobilise his contacts through social network in order to raise more funds for poor people.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 7
 

A local car owner grants permission to the group to use the vehicle to transport goods to Le Duan street, the site where they will be giving assistance to those in need.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 8

British citizen Philip Holt expresses that he is emotional upon seeing people carry goods to assist doctors, nurses, and people in isolation area at C Hospital.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 9

He stresses that both the local administration and people have a high awareness of the necessary protective steps to take in the COVID-19 fight, outlining his belief that Da Nang will swiftly bring the pandemic under control.

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 10

foreigners unite with da nang in covid-19 fight hinh 11

The group offers gift to Dinh, a resident of Hai Chau district. They also deliver other items to deprived people through a youth club in Thach Thang ward of Hai Chau district.

VOV

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight

Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.

Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An

Foreigners offered free COVID-19 testing upon leaving Hoi An

Hoi An, a UNESCO-recognised World Heritage Site in central Vietnam, said on August 19 that it is to offer free COVID-19 testing for foreign visitors looking to depart the locality.

 
 

Other News

.
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asian August 20
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asian August 20
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

HCM City detects one relapse case of COVID-19
 

Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
Young people suffer most from the loss of employment in COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

The number of unemployed youths in Vietnam may double this year, while the employment prospects of 663 million young people in Asia and the Pacific face challenges as a result of COVID-19 pandemic.

Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
Hanoi: newly announced Covid-19 patient tests negative for the virus
SOCIETYicon  2 giờ trước 

The latest Covid-19 patient in Hanoi has just tested negative for the virus twice at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Hanoi's restaurants &amp; cafes on the first day of social distancing
Hanoi's restaurants & cafes on the first day of social distancing
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Many restaurants and coffee shops in Hanoi strictly obeyed the social distancing rules on August 19. However, some did not comply with the regulations.

Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
Hanoi: West Lake Temple closed after crowds flock to worship
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Hanoi authorities have closed the Tay Ho (West Lake) Temple for virus prevention after hundreds of people were seen visiting the place on the first day of the seventh lunar month.

Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
Reporters accused of extortion receive prison sentences
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

More cases of journalists blackmailing businesses have been discovered and prosecuted in the last three years.

Additional day off for National Day from 2021
Additional day off for National Day from 2021
SOCIETYicon  11 giờ trước 

On the occasion of the National Day 2021 (September 2), employees will have one extra day off , raising the total number of paid days off in the country to 11.

Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
Hanoi restaurants implement protective measures against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Eateries throughout the capital have deployed a range of protective measures in an effort to halt the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
One new coronavirus case detected in Hanoi, total increases to 984
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Health this morning reported one more fresh case of COVID-19, taking the national infection tally to 984.

Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
Medical air ambulance saves patients on islands
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The Military Hospital 175 is the first responder to emergency evacuation requests from the Spratly Islands' medical detachments.

Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
Youths confident in Vietnam’s future development: Survey
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

Respondents generally have positive perceptions of Vietnam and are optimistic about the future of their country, according to the British Council’s Next Generation Vietnam survey, which was released on August 19.

Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
Floods claim six lives in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

Torrential rain over the past few days has triggered flash floods and landslides across northern mountainous provinces, killing six local people, according to the Central Steering Committee for Natural Disaster Prevention and Control.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia August 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia August 19
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

COVID-19 outbreak in Da Nang, Quang Nam to be under control by late August: Official

Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
Hanoi: Hospital E suspends admissions amid COVID-19 fears
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

State-owned Hospital E in Hanoi has decided to suspend receiving patients and visitors from 8pm August 19 after a suspected case of coronavirus was detected.

Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
Four more Covid-19 cases detected, one in Hai Duong
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam confirmed four more locally transmitted coronavirus cases, bringing the country’s tally of infections to 993, the Ministry of Health announced at 6pm, August 19.

Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
Saigon roads deeply flooded after downpours
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Until last night many roads in HCM City's eastern part were flooded deeply, causing traffic paralysis. For year, flooding has been remained a big problem for the city.

Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
Violators who enter city illegally may be sued by HCM City
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

To prevent the spread of the coronavirus, HCM City Police should work with the People's Court to sue individuals who illegally enter the city, Chairm Nguyen Thanh Phong, said at a meeting with district authorities yesterday.

Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
Hanoi imposes social distancing at restaurants, cafes
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

All restaurants and cafes must strictly follow regulations on COVID-19 prevention or face closure, said vice-chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Ngo Van Quy.

North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
North-South Expressway to feature smart traffic system
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

The North-South Expressway will be equipped with a smart traffic system when put into operation to ensure efficient management and operation of vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport.

Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
Coronavirus: 20 serious cases, 7 face high risk of death
SOCIETYicon  19/08/2020 

Vietnam recorded 989 cases of Covid-19, of which 520 cases were cured and 25 died. 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 