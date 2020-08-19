Foreigners unite with Da Nang in COVID-19 fight

A group of foreign teachers in Da Nang have pooled their resources and mobilised their friends to purchase essential goods in an effort to help underprivileged people impacted by the battle against the novel coronavirus.

A group of six American and British citizens spend their savings buying essential goods aimed at supporting deprived people in Thach Thang ward of Hai Chau district in Da Nang.

The foreigners have their temperatures measured as part of control regulations to reduce the risk of transmission within the supermarket.

British citizen Michael Harris, head of the volunteer group, describes how he feels happy as he receives plenty of positive feedback from both locals and foreigners, with everyone united in wanting the nation, along with Da Nang, to beat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harris notes that rice, noodles, and spices are key goods that are offered to the poor. His group has brought these items directly from major supermarkets to ensure they’re safe for local residents.

Chaz McBride of the United States is an English teacher in Da Nang. He first contacted the group via social media, marking the second time he has participated in the charity activity. He says he hopes to contribute to the COVID-19 fight in Da Nang, a city where he has been living for many years.

The group spends VND5 million on buying essential goods on August 18. Harris says he will continue to mobilise his contacts through social network in order to raise more funds for poor people.

A local car owner grants permission to the group to use the vehicle to transport goods to Le Duan street, the site where they will be giving assistance to those in need.

British citizen Philip Holt expresses that he is emotional upon seeing people carry goods to assist doctors, nurses, and people in isolation area at C Hospital.

He stresses that both the local administration and people have a high awareness of the necessary protective steps to take in the COVID-19 fight, outlining his belief that Da Nang will swiftly bring the pandemic under control.

The group offers gift to Dinh, a resident of Hai Chau district. They also deliver other items to deprived people through a youth club in Thach Thang ward of Hai Chau district.

VOV

Foreigners join COVID-19 fight Many foreigners in Vietnam have joined hands with local people in the fight against COVID-19 since the recent second outbreak began in late July.