Forest manager involved in Quang Nam severe forest fire

Quang Nam Province People’s Committee has launched an investigation into a severe forest fire in Dong Giang District’s Ma Cooih Commune involving a forest management board director.

The fire destroyed 32.2ha of forest in Quang Nam Province's Dong Giang District. — Photo tuoitre.vn

The blaze broke out on May 2 and destroyed 32.3ha of forest including 28.8ha of protection forest before being contained on May 7, Tuổi trẻ (Youth) newspaper reported.

The provincial People’s Committee on Thursday urged the district forest ranger force, police and related agencies to inspect the area and volume of the damaged area, forestry products and promptly complete the dossier to prosecute the case.

Vu Phuc Thinh, director of Dong Giang District Protection Forest Management Board, said a group of four acacia planting households with him as a member hired workers to clean and burn the vegetation of their acacia forest.

The fire spread to the nearby forest of 120ha which the Government handed over to them to manage.

Thinh said, according to the contract signed with workers, they have to bear full responsibility for forest fire when burning the vegetation. The contract also asks workers to make a borderline of at least 10m wide to prevent fire from spreading.

“Their negligence led to the fire, they only notified us when the blaze had already spread to the nearby forest,” said Thinh.

He said he had worked with Quang Nam Province Police and filed all necessary documents.

“It is now local authorities’ turn to clarify and make a verdict. I know my faults and do not have anything more to say,” he added. VNS