16/08/2020 07:58:15 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Former Deputy Minister Nguyen Hong Truong arrested for bidding-related violations

16/08/2020    07:53 GMT+7

Mr. Nguyen Hong Truong was arrested in connection with the case of fraudulence, appropriation of assets in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

Sai phạm trong đấu giá khiến cựu Thứ trưởng Nguyễn Hồng Trường bị bắt

Former Deputy Minister of Transport

The arrest was made on August 12 following the Ministry of Public Security's investigation into several wrongdoings by some officials at the Ministry of Transport including appropriation of assets and violations in the use and management of public assets causing waste and losses in the bidding and toll collection of the Ho Chi Minh City-Trung Luong Expressway.

According to the Ministry of Public Security, besides Truong, three other former officials at the Ministry of Transport including former minister Dinh La Thang, deputy head of the ministry's Department of Finance Nguyen Chi Thanh, and consultant of the ministry's Department of Finance Le Trung Cuong were also arrested for their "violations in the use and management of public assets causing waste and losses".

According to the Ministry of Public Security, this group of defendants was involved in a case of fraudulence, property appropriation, violation of regulations on management and use of State assets causing loss and waste, abusing positions and powers to influence others for profit that occurred at Yen Khanh Company, Cuu Long Corporation and related units in the bidding and toll collection of the HCMC - Trung Luong expressway.

At the time of holding the position of Deputy Minister of Transport, Truong was the Chairman of the bidding council of the right to collect toll of the Ho Chi Minh City - Trung Luong expressway.

Regarding the above case, Last October the police arrested six defendants, including:

Duong Tuan Minh, former general manager; Duong Thi Tram Anh, former deputy general director; Nguyen Thu Trang, former deputy head of investment and bidding management department of Cuu Long Corporation to investigate crimes of violating regulations on the management and use of State assets causing loss and waste.

 

Other defendants, including Ta Duc Minh, Pham Tan Hoang, Dinh Thi Chung (employees of Yen Khanh Company) were prosecuted for breaching accounting regulations, causing serious consequences under the Penal Code 2015.

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Police Agency also ordered to prosecute Dinh Ngoc He, former Chairman of the Board of Directors, former General Director of Thai Son Investment Development JSC; Pham Van Diet, Managing Director and Vu Thi Hoan, General Director of Yen Khanh Group to investigate violations of accounting regulations causing serious consequences. At the time of the prosecution, these three defendants were detained for investigation of their involvement in another case.

Nguyen Hong Truong, 62, who served as Deputy Minister of Transport from 2007 until he retired in 2017 and was last year dismissed as member of the ministry's party committee for wrongdoings in the equitisation of state-owned firms, served as head of the bidding council at the HCMC-Trung Luong Expressway.

Dinh La Thang, 60, former Minister of Transport and chairman of the state-owned oil giant PetroVietnam, was found mainly responsible for the violations. He is currently serving a 13-year jail term given in January for economic management violations.

Doan Bong

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong arrested

Former Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Hong Truong has been prosecuted and arrested for investigation of the acts of violating regulations on the use of state property, causing loss and waste according to Article 219, Penal Code 2015.  

 
 

