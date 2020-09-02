Former HCM City official helps poor with free ambulance service

The former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai, has bought an ambulance car to transport poor patients across Vietnam after he resigned.

Former vice-chairman of HCM City's District 1, Doan Ngoc Hai arrives at Hanoi Medical University Hospital on September 3.

On September 3, Hai's ambulance arrived at Hanoi Medical University Hospital to drive a patient to the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang. The following day, he will return to bring a child cancer patient to Quang Ninh Province.

Hai takes a patient and her family members to Ha Giang Province.

"I don't do this for fame or to maintain my appearance," he said. "I want to help poor people and I like doing this. Finally, I'll do this until I become weak and can't drive anymore."

He went on to say that since he was 52 years old, he still had lots of time to drive the ambulance. After working for a few days, he already received hundreds of messages and calls from the patients in need of help. He already feels a bit overloaded but he still works as much as he can.



"I had carried a very unfortunate patient who died in my car while we were on the way from Hue Central Hospital to Nong Son District, Quang Nam Province," Hai said. "She was 34 years old and had breast cancer. The tumour spread to her lungs. I tried to drive non-stop the 170-kilometre journey but she died before we reached her home. It's just so sad. She was too young."



The patient's family hoped to bring her home so she could stay with her family in her final moments but she couldn't make it.







Hai talks with a resident outside the hospital in Hanoi on September 3.

Doan Ngoc Hai was well-known for his 2018 clearing the pavement campaign while he was the vice-chairman of District 1 People's Committee in HCM City. He resigned after the campaign was not successful.

In June 2019, he was assigned to be the vice head of Saigon Construction Company but he resigned immediately after taking the position. He later attended many local marathons.

Recently, he spent VND700m to buy and register an ambulance car to drive poor patients. He publicly announced the number plate and promised to help with accommodation and meals.



Many people have caught the sight of his ambulance in work and welcomed his contribution to society. Dtinews