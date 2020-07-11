Former minister of industry and trade investigated

Vu Huy Hoang, former minister of industry and trade, and two other ex-officials of this ministry are being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”.

Vu Huy Hoang is being investigated for “violating regulations on the management and use of State assets, causing losses and wastefulness”

Apart from Hoang (born in 1953), the two others are former deputy minister of industry and trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa (born in 1960) and former director of the ministry’s Light Industry Department Phan Chi Dung (born in 1957).

At its meeting on November 2, 2016, the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat concluded that as Secretary of the Party unit at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Minister of Industry and Trade in 2011-2016, Hoang held the main responsibility for violations and flaws committed by the ministry’s Party unit during the time.

He personally showed a lack of good example and had self-interested behaviour when receiving and appointing his son, Vu Quang Hai, as an inspector of the Vietnam National Tobacco Corporation (Vinataba), and nominating Hai for a position in the Board of Directors of the Saigon Beer-Alcohol-Beverage Company (Sabeco) so that Hai was latter elected to this board and take the position of Deputy General Director.

Hoang also violated the Party Central Committee’s regulations on not-to-dos by Party members, the Secretariat’s regulations on officials and Party members’ responsibility for showing good example, and the Law on Corruption Prevention and Control.

He infringed the Party’s regulations and State’s law on principles, processes, procedures, conditions, criteria and jurisdiction relevant to the personnel work, causing serious consequences.

Meanwhile, he incorrectly directed and implemented the Party unit’s working regulations and legal regulations when verifying and proposing the Hero of Labour title be bestowed upon the PetroVietnam Construction JSC and the third-class Labour Order be granted to Dang Vu Ngoan, Rector of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Food Industry.

Hoang was also found to have slackened leadership and examination, leading to some of this ministry's units breaking regulations on personnel recruitment, reception, evaluation, and appointment.

His violations and flaws caused serious consequences, affecting the prestige of the MoIT’s Party unit, the ministry, as well as himself, according to the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

The Secretariat decided to issue warning as the disciplinary measure for the MoIT’s Party unit in the 2011-2016 period while dismissing Hoang from the position of Secretary of the Party unit during 2011-2016 and stripping him of the titles of former member of the Party Central Committee, former Secretary of the Party unit at and former Minister of the MoIT./.VNA