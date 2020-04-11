Four Brits leave Vietnam, recovered from COVID-19 and grateful

Four Britons who have recovered from COVID-19 in central Vietnam have expressed their thanks to local authorities before heading home.

Kevin Nevard, the British COVID-19 patient No 49 in Việt Nam, and his wife Hayley Nevard (patient No 30) wait at Đà Nẵng airport toflight home. The two had been given treatment and isolation at Huế Hospital from March. Photo courtesy of Thừa Thiên-Huế People's Committee

Kevin Nevard, the 49th COVID-19 patient in Việt Nam, and his wife Hayley Nevard (patient No 30) have left Huế City after treatment and isolation for COVID-19 since March 8.

The couple thanked the people, doctors, nurses and officials for their care during the couple's time in hospital and quarantine in Huế.

An email letter ofKevin Nevard and Hayley sent to Thừa Thiên-Huế People's Committee. Photo courtesy Thừa Thiên-Huế People's Committee

The two patients were on Vietnam Airlines flight VN54 from London to Việt Nam, arriving at Nội Bài International Airport on March 2. They were quarantined after being identified as on the same flight as the first confirmed COVID-19 patient in Hà Nội and the 17th in Việt Nam.

Kevin Nevard, 71, recovered and left Huế Central Hospital on March 31, while his wife was released from the hospital on April 7.

In the letter sent to Huế People’s Committee, they wrote: “That is very kind, and I am grateful to everyone who has facilitated our stay at the hospital including all the staff, and especially those who have put themselves at risk to take care of us.

"Whilst this was indeed not our choice, Hayley and I have received excellent medical care and all of the staff (doctors, nurses, administration) have been very professional and just as importantly, very kind to us.

"Please extend my thanks to the chairman of Huế Province for allowing us to receive care and use the facilities at the Huế hospital. We are very grateful especially during this particularly difficult time.”

Two British tourists say farewell at Đà Nẵng Airport. The two had a five-week stay in Đà Nẵng for COVID-19 treatment. Photo courtesy Đà Nẵng Tourism promotion centre

Also on Friday, two other British patients (No 22 and 23) – who completed treatment and isolation in Đà Nẵng also left the city for home.

The two also expressed thanks to doctors and nurses at the Đà Nẵng General Hospital, as well as staff at the hotel where they had a 14-day isolation stint after leaving the hospital.

The two arrived in Đà Nẵng early March and spent five weeks in the city. They played golf at Bà Nà Hills, Montgomerie Links and Vinpearl Nam Hội An golf course.

The two tested positive with SARS-CoV-2 and taken to Đà Nẵng hospital on March 13. They were released from the hospital on March 27 before spending two more weeks in isolation at a hotel. — VNS

