Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh

13/07/2020    15:03 GMT+7

The fourth victim from an accident in which a car fell into the sea on Friday night has died, said Trinh Van Manh, director of the Quang Ninh Province General Hospital.

The victim Vũ Thị H., 36, from Đông Ngạc Commune, Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội, was in a very serious condition and was unlikely to survive. Her family asked doctors to bring her home to Hà Nội. She died on her way home, said Mạnh.

The accident happened at about 10pm on Friday during strong wind and rain in Hạ Long City. A car driven by Trần Tuấn A., 37, from Hà Nội, lost control and careened off an embankment and into the water on the Trần Quốc Nghiễn coastal road.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle but the remaining four passengers were stuck. Residents and authorities helped them out and took them to hospital.

Three people died on their way to the Quảng Ninh Province General Hospital. They were V. T. H., 32, the driver’s wife, from Nghĩa Tân Ward, Cầu Giấy District in Hà Nội, Trần Minh Q., 3, from Nghĩa Tân Ward, Cầu Giấy District in Hà Nội and Bùi Tiến D, 9, from Tây Tựu Ward, Bắc Từ Liêm District in Hà Nội.

The remaining victim Vũ Thị H. was in a very serious condition when she was taken to hospital. 

An alcohol test on the driver Trần Tuấn A. resulted in 0.9 millilitres per litre of blood. He tested negative for heroin. 

 

Mexican woman dies in traffic accident

Four die in automobile accident in Quang Ninh
The scene of the accident.

A Mexican woman died in a traffic accident at 9am on Sunday in Bò Liêm Village, Đồng Tâm Commune, Mai Châu District in the northern province of Hòa Bình.

A truck driven by Đỗ Ngọc Tân, 32, from Vạn Thắng Commune, Ba Vì District in Hà Nội, crashed into a motorbike driven by TruJiLo Villalva Elizabeth Judith, 34, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The provincial and district police were sent to the scene.

The cause of the accident is under investigation. VNS

 
 

