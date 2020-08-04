Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/08/2020 16:37:01 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Four investigated for selling fake medical clothing

04/08/2020    16:34 GMT+7

Prosecutors in Hanoi have prosecuted four people for selling sub-standard counterfeit medical suits.

Protective suits illegally labelled as products of Phuc Ha Company. — VNA/VNS Photo

It is alleged they were selling the protective clothing for more than VND1 billion (US$42,900) with fake labelling.

The suspects are Truong Thi Binh, 38 years old, vice director of Duc Anh Medical Services and Trade Ltd Company based in Hanoi’s Dong Da District, La Van Thi, 38, sale manager of the company, Nguyen Duc Viet Anh, 33 years old, sale employee of the company and Hoang Van Toi, 31 years old, worker at a hospital in Hanoi.

According to the authorities, Hanoi police and the city’s Market Watch Department on April 8 found Duc Anh Company’s employees had packed protective suits and labelled them as products of two other companies – Phuc Ha Medical Equipment and Pharmacy JSC in Bac Tu Liem District and Quang Trung Trade, Services and Printing Ltd Company in Hoang Mai District.

 

From January to April 8 this year, Binh and other suspects are alleged to have bought separate protective suits and then, made fake labels, sold the suits to earn profits.

Out of the fake protective suits, 4,285 ones were labelled as products of Phuc Ha Company and Binh sold nearly 3,000 protective suits for seven organisations and individuals. Toi, a worker at an Examination Department of a hospital in Hanoi, sold Binh 4,000 protective suits.  VNS

