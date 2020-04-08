Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
08/04/2020 11:04:13 (GMT +7)
SOCIETY
 
 
Four new cases of COVID-19 take total to 249

 
 
07/04/2020    22:55 GMT+7

The National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced four new cases of COVID-19 on April 7, bringing the total cases in the country to 249 as of 18:00 of April 7.

Illustrative image

Three of the new patients, numbered 246, 248 and 249, returned from abroad, while patient 247 lives in Ho Chi Minh City and had close contact with patients 124 and 151.

Patients 246 and 249 are hospitalized at the second branch of the Central Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi.

 

Patients 247 is receiving treatment at the Lung Hospital in the southern province of Dong Nai and patient 248 at the Cu Chi COVID-19 hospital in Ho Chi Minh

Among the 249 COVID-19 cases reported so far in Vietnam, 122 patients, or 49 percent of the total, have been given the all-clear. Of the remaining cases, two have tested negative twice, and 32 others have tested negative once. VNA/VNN

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy  

 
 

Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
Will VND1-1.5 million help people with basic needs during COVID-19?
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Giving every citizen VND1-1.5 million, which will be disbursed three times, to help cover basic needs is one of the initiatives that could help Vietnamese people overcome current difficulties.

Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
Coronavirus: New York reports highest single-day virus death toll
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

Governor Cuomo reports rising deaths as the state faces questions over a Rikers prison death.

Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
Streets of Hanoi fall silent as they sparkle at night
SOCIETYicon  13 giờ trước 

The normally-bustling streets of Hanoi have been replaced by quiet spaces as social distancing policy takes effect across the capital.

Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
Coronavirus: China reports no Covid-19 deaths for first time
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

For the first time since January, China reports no coronavirus-related deaths.

Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
Coronavirus: Paris bans daytime outdoor exercise
SOCIETYicon  10 giờ trước 

From Wednesday, exercise outside in the French capital is forbidden between 10:00 and 19:00.

Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
Restaurant owners offer free meals to poor people
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

After closing their restaurant due to Covid-19, a couple in HCM City have offered free meals for low-income people in the area.

Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
Latest covid-19 news in Vietnam and Southeast Asia on April 7 (updated hourly)
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

COVID-19: British patient in critical condition, needs ECMO therapy

How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
How the coronavirus led to the highest-ever spike in US gun sales
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

More than 2m guns were purchased in March and the FBI conducted 3.7m background checks.

Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
Hydroxychloroquine: India agrees to release unproven 'corona drug'
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

India has said it will release hydroxychloroquine hours after the US president spoke of "retaliation".

Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
Hanoians strictly abide to physical distancing
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Physical distancing is what Hanoians are practicing to show patriotism and joint efforts to prevent COVID-19 epidemic from spreading.

Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
Coronavirus and chloroquine: Is there evidence it works?
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Some world leaders are keen on chloroquine anti-malarial drugs to treat Covid-19 - what's the evidence?

Coronavirus: Why has Turkmenistan reported no cases?
Coronavirus: Why has Turkmenistan reported no cases?
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

While many countries have imposed major restrictions, life continues as normal in Turkmenistan.

Will coronavirus lockdown cause food shortages in India?
Will coronavirus lockdown cause food shortages in India?
SOCIETYicon  17 giờ trước 

India has a robust stockpile of food, but the prolonged lockdown is hurting farmers and labourers.

Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
Coronavirus: A visual guide to the world in lockdown
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

With more than a million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide, an analysis of the world in lockdown.

Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
Maeve Kennedy McKean's body is recovered after canoe search
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

Maeve Kennedy McKean and her son were last seen in a canoe off Chesapeake Bay in Maryland last week.

Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry
Repairs of Thang Long Bridge must be completed by September: ministry
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

The Ministry of Transport has asked relevant offices to complete surface damage repairs of Hanoi's Thang Long Bridge by September.

Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods
Coronavirus wreaks havoc in African American neighbourhoods
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Black Chicagoans account for 70% of coronavirus deaths, despite making up 30% of the population.

Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
Vocational school tries e-learning during COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

Principle of Hanoi College for Electromechanics, Dong Van Ngoc, spoke about the e-learning programme the college has employed during its closure because of COVID-19.

Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
Removing all landmines and unexploded ordnance in Vietnam by 2030, can it be done?
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

While it has been decades since Vietnam has experienced war, the country is still suffering from a legacy of landmines and unexploded ordnance found in many villages throughout the country. 

Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
Texting campaign raises over $5.3 million for COVID-19 relief efforts
SOCIETYicon  07/04/2020 

A total of more than 126 billion VND (over 5.35 million USD) had been raised via a texting campaign for Vietnam’s fight against the COVID-19 as at 11am on April 5, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications.

