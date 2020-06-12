Four officials disciplined for violating COVID-19 regulations

Four Commune People’s Committee members have been reprimanded for attending a party in the middle of social distancing.

An entrance to Ca Lui Commune. Four officials of Ca Lui Commune in central province of Phu Yen has been discipline for failed to obey a ban on mass gatherings in COVID-19 prevention. Photo baophuyen.com.vn

So Y Hai, vice chairman of Ca Lui Commune People's Commitee, Kpa Y Tu, vice chairman of the commune People’s Council, Y Min, vice chairman of the commune Fatherland Front and Pham Dang Khoa, head of the communal Police Post have all been disciplined by the Inspection Commission of Phu Yen Province’s Son Hoa District.

According to Nay Y Blung, Secretary of Son Hoa District’s Party Committee, the four people had reportedly joined a party at Tu’s house on April 1 despite regulations banning large gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

After a tip-off from local residents, a working delegation arrived at the house where the four officials admitted their violations.

Blung said the officials have also violated a provincial Party Committee’s regulations on strengthening discipline on the activities of agencies and units in the province.

They would also be removed from the key personnel planning for the communal Party Congress for the 2020-25 term. VNS

