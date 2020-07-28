Four Vietnamese students pick up medals at 2020 European Physics Olympiad

Four of the five Vietnamese students participating in the 2020 European Physics Olympiad (EuPhO) have won one gold, one silver, and two bronze medals between them.

Nguyen Manh Quan from the Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted (Photo: VNA)







The gold was won by Nguyen Manh Quan from the Hanoi - Amsterdam High School for the Gifted.

The silver medal went to Tran Thanh Long from the HUS High School for Gifted Students at the Vietnam National University, while Nguyen Khac Hai Long from the Hanoi National University of Education’s High School for Gifted Students and Do Duc Manh from the Bac Ninh Specialized High School each won a bronze medal.

This was the second time Vietnam had sent contestants to the competition, which was first held in 2017.

This year’s contest was held online between July 20 and 26, attracting the participation of 250 students from 53 countries and territories./.VNA