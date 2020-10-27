Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

Vietnam National University-Hanoi came in at 949th. (Photo: Vietnam Investment Review)

Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology ranked 623rd and 1,356th in the list.

Vietnam National University-Hanoi and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City came in at 949th and 1,271st, respectively.

The annual ranking, now in its seventh yearly edition, is considered the most comprehensive assessment of research universities globally.

It measured 1,500 universities from 86 countries and territories based on 13 weighted indicators including global and regional research reputation, publication record, extent of international collaborations, and impact of its citations.

US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives./.VNA