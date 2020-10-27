Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings

28/10/2020    13:13 GMT+7

Vietnam has four representatives in the 2021 Best Global Universities rankings put out by the US News & World Report. ​

Four Vietnamese universities make global rankings hinh anh 1

Vietnam National University-Hanoi came in at 949th. (Photo: Vietnam Investment Review)

Ton Duc Thang University in HCMC and the Hanoi University of Science and Technology ranked 623rd and 1,356th in the list.

Vietnam National University-Hanoi and Vietnam National University-Ho Chi Minh City came in at 949th and 1,271st, respectively.

The annual ranking, now in its seventh yearly edition, is considered the most comprehensive assessment of research universities globally.

 

It measured 1,500 universities from 86 countries and territories based on 13 weighted indicators including global and regional research reputation, publication record, extent of international collaborations, and impact of its citations.

US News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives./.VNA

Vietnam university listed in THE’s top 1,000 rankings

Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi) is the only Vietnamese representative listed in the group of universities ranked 801st to 1,000th in the World University Rankings (WUR 2021).

 
 

It’s necessary to not increase basic salary for civil servants in 2021: expert
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Associate Professor Dinh Trong Thinh, a senior lecture of the Academy of Finance speaks about the Government’s proposal to not increase the monthly basic salary for civil servants and public employees next year.

House in Quang Ninh provides shelter for victims of gender-based violence
SOCIETYicon  7 giờ trước 

Nguyen Thi Nga (not her real name) got married when she was 21 years old.

WB: Annual losses caused by natural disasters in VN hit US$11 bln
SOCIETYicon  16 giờ trước 

Annual losses to people’s well-being from natural disasters are estimated at around US$11 billion in purchasing power parity terms, according to WB’s report on Vietnam’s coastal development between opportunity and disaster risk.

Vietnamese doctor on the frontline against COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

Dr Nguyen Trung Cap and his colleagues at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi shaved their heads during their long stay at the hospital fighting COVID-19.

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 27
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

 Police detain 20 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam

HCM City speeds up sub-projects for smart city development
SOCIETYicon  20 giờ trước 

HCM City is speeding up the progress of key sub-projects under the project to turn the city into a smart city from 2017 to 2020 with a vision to 2025.

Young men save hundreds from floods in Ha Tinh
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Now the waters have started to recede in flood-hit Cam Due Commune in central province of Ha Tinh’s Cam Xuyen District, local residents have set up a collective clean-up group.

Kidney dialysis treatment falling short in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Just one third of all kidney dialysis patients nationwide are receiving proper treatment, a health congress held in Hanoi was told on Saturday.

Localities brace for storm Molave
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Tropical Storm Molave entered the East Sea on October 26, becoming the ninth storm hitting Vietnam this year.

Central region battens down the hatches
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Residents have been instructed to leave temporary housing in the central provinces of Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam, Quang Ngai and Da Nang before 5pm on Tuesday before Storm Molave makes landfall on Wednesday.

Mass masking – factor for Vietnam’s COVID-19 success
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Vietnam has been hailed for overcoming two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic with the minimum casualties thanks to a variety of measures it has applied, especially the enforcement of masking regulation is essential to outbreak containment.

Storm Molave to lash central region
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

Storm Molave, the ninth of this year and the fourth within a month, will make a landfall in the central region, from Thua Thien-Hue to Khanh Hoa province,

Northern region forecasted to see first strong cold snap next month
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

The northern region of Vietnam would experience the first strong cold spell in mid-November, according to the National Centre for Hydrometeorology Forecasting.

Former transport minister prosecuted for State asset management violations
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

The Supreme People’s Procuracy has issued an indictment prosecuting former transport officials and their accomplices involving in the case of Dinh Ngoc He (alias “Ut troc”), 

VIETNAM NEWS OCTOBER 26
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Storm Molave to enter the East Sea

$1.13 billion poured into HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in four years
SOCIETYicon  27/10/2020 

A total of VND26 trillion ($1.13 billion) has been used for HCM City’s anti-flooding projects in the 2016-2020 period, according to the municipal Department of Construction.

Central region residents get help to clean up after historic floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Dau Thi Lien tried to find something usable in the rubble, but there wasn't much left except for some books, clothes and a table and some chairs, all covered in mud.

PM summons urgent meeting as Storm Molave enters East Sea
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presided over a teleconference with local leaders to discuss preparations for Storm Molave, the ninth storm to hit Viet Nam this year.

Quang Binh’s roads severely damaged by floods
SOCIETYicon  26/10/2020 

Continuous flooding in the past half month has caused huge damage to the transport system in the central province of Quang Binh. Many roads were eroded, seriously affecting transport in the central coastal locality.

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 reported in Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  25/10/2020 

Eight more imported cases of COVID-19 were reported in Việt Nam on Sunday evening, all Vietnamese citizens, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

