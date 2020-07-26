Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
France drugs: PM Castex to impose on-the-spot fines nationwide

26/07/2020    00:59 GMT+7

The system will apply nationwide from September, as the new PM cracks down on "every day violence".

Jean Castex (C) with the mayor of Nice, which has seen drug-related violence for weeks

Image copyrightEPA


France will introduce on-the-spot fines nationwide for drug users, particularly targeting cannabis, from September.

The move comes amid concerns about drug-related violence and was announced by PM Jean Castex on a trip to Nice, which has seen weeks of unrest.

The roll-out of fines follows tests in cities such as Rennes and Marseilles.

The €200 ($233; £182) fixed fine will reduce to €150 if paid within 15 days. France is one of the leading consumers of cannabis in Europe.

Legislation on recreational cannabis use varies widely from country to country. Several nations, like Canada, have legalised it while others have policies of minor punishment. But many others impose severe jail terms.

How will the system work?

France does already have laws that allow for up to a year in prison and fines of up to €3,750 for the use of illicit drugs, without specifically distinguishing drug types.

But the laws, dating back to 1970, seldom lead to prison sentences, with magistrates preferring alternative punishments, often warnings.

Although there is the reduction for early fine payment in the new system, if an offender fails to pay up in time it increases to €450.

Mr Castex said the system would come in at the start of la rentrée, the beginning of the school year after the summer break.

The fines were initially proposed back in 2018 and were rolled out as tests in Rennes, Marseilles, Lille, Créteil and Boissy-Saint-Léger.

 

Why is the system being brought in now?

It's part of the new prime minister's plans to strengthen security. He said he wanted to "put an end to the violence of everyday life" .

He said the drugs measure would simplify police procedures by "inflicting punishment without delay".

Mr Castex added that it would target drug dealers at their points of sale, which were "eating away at neighbourhoods".

He was speaking in the southern port city of Nice, which has witnessed growing drugs-related violence, including in its Moulins district, where shots were fired in broad daylight outside a supermarket this week.

As Mr Castex made his visit on Saturday, a young man was found dead from wounds in the city.

What other measures were announced?

For Nice, Mr Castex said 60 more police officers would be deployed in the coming weeks.

There would also be extended powers for the police in the city, although these would be detailed later, and refurbishment of the main prison.

More generally, 150 jobs would be created elsewhere to target what he called "local criminal action and everyday delinquency".

The death of a bus driver this month in Bayonne, attacked by passengers who reportedly refused to wear face masks amid the coronavirus outbreak, touched a particular nerve in France. BBC

 
 

.
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
Lotus-shaped lanterns form Vietnamese map in tribute to fallen soldiers
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Buddhist monks and nuns of Tam Chuc pagoda, Ha Nam province, on July 24 shaped lanterns into a giant lotus to show the nation’s gratitude towards fallen soldiers.

Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
Northern Vietnam to see rainy days
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

The northern region of Vietnam has been forecasted to face rain until the end of this month following recent scorching hot spells.

International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
International flights to Danang suspended after suspected Covid-19-case
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

All international flights to the central city of Danang have been ceased after a local man has been tested positive for Covid-19 three times.

Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
Support needed to help workers overcome pandemic impacts
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Le Quan talks about measures to keep workers employed amid difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
Another hospital in HCM City accepts electronic payments
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Gia Dinh People’s Hospital in HCM City on Thursday began accepting electronic payment of hospital fees to reduce waiting time and increase patient satisfaction.

Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
Fight against smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods hindered by corruption
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh on Thursday said crimes relating to smuggling, trade fraud and counterfeit goods were still a big problem due to irresponsibility, loose management and corrupted State employees.

Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
Many households see income fall of 70% due to Covid-19
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Many households in Vietnam have experienced an income drop of up to 70% due to the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey carried out in 53 cities and provinces nationwide.

International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
International conference on maths and education to be held in Dong Thap
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Over 30 universities from Vietnam and other countries will participate in an educational conference which will be held in the Mekong Delta Province of Dong Thap on July 25.

Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
Heavy rain causes severe landslides in Da Lat, tourists evacuated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Heavy rain in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong’s Da Lat City on Thursday has resulted in serious landslides, threatening a local hotel which had to evacuate its tourists.

Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
Pacific Airlines apologises passengers for ticket selling mistake
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Pacific Airlines which was earlier known as Jetstar Pacific have apologised to passengers who have been affected by the change in its ticketing system.

Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
Man in Da Nang tests positive for COVID-19, more than 50 isolated
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A 57-year-old man in Lien Chieu District, Da Nang, tested positive for COVID-19 at a local hospital yesterday.

Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
Heatwave baking Vietnam's north, central regions
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

A heatwave with temperatures up to 38oC that began on Wednesday is set to continue baking the northern and central regions until Monday.

Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
Facebook launches “We Think Digital" programme for Vietnamese youths
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Facebook in collaboration with some Vietnamese oganizations officially launched the We Think Digital programme in Vietnam on July 22.

Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
Experts raise the alarm about e-cigarette smoking among youths
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Experts voiced concerns over the alarming prevalence of e-cigarette and heat cigarette smoking among young people in Vietnam during a conference held by the Ministry of Information and Communications in Ho Chi Minh City on July 23.

Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
Teacher helps poor students with charity drive
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Her students may have been on their summer holidays for nearly two weeks, but Le Thi Anh Dao, an English teacher from Vinh Thuan Township Secondary School, Vinh Thuan District, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang, is still busy.

More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
More flights to repatriate citizens on the way
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

Dinh Viet Thang, head of the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam, talks about plans to bring more Vietnamese abroad home due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
Many returning students want to study at domestic schools
SOCIETYicon  24/07/2020 

More Vietnamese and foreign students want to transfer from schools overseas to schools in Vietnam.

A different Hanoi in bird’s-eye view
A different Hanoi in bird’s-eye view
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

Those who have lived long enough in Hanoi are probably familiar with every corner of the capital city. However, there may exist a surprisingly different Hanoi when viewed from above.

Internal migrants await resettlement land
Internal migrants await resettlement land
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

After moving there to escape poverty in their hometowns over the years, almost 200 people in Cư Bung Valley, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai, still live without electricity, clean water, schools and medical care.

Inspectors found violations relating to over VND31tril and 3,400ha of land in first half of year
Inspectors found violations relating to over VND31tril and 3,400ha of land in first half of year
SOCIETYicon  23/07/2020 

In the first half of this year, inspectors in Vietnam found land violations valued at VND31.149 trillion (US$1.35 billion) and covering 3,432ha after conducting 77,000 inspections, the Government Inspectorate of Vietnam announced yesterday.

