Free stay permit waivers extended until November 30

The Immigration Department will extend its visa waiver programme for another month, officials have announced.

Foreigners who entered Việt Nam from March 1 can have their temporary stay permits automatically extended until November 30.

It is another one-month extension to the current policy first issued in mid-May to support foreigners stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move means from now until November 30, people who came to Việt Nam under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas from March 1 can stay or leave Việt Nam without doing any paperwork or paying any fees.

Regulations on those who entered the country before March 1 remain the same as the current policy. They can be considered for this permit extension as long as they can prove they are stranded in Việt Nam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They need to provide certificates issued by their diplomatic mission in Việt Nam through an official diplomatic note with a translation in Vietnamese or documents issued by Vietnamese authorities to confirm they were quarantined or treated for COVID-19, among other reasons beyond their control.

Those who do not fall under these categories or have committed illegal actions have to abide by the existing laws on immigration. — VNS