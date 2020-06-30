Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
30/06/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Free visa waivers extended until July 31

 
 
30/06/2020

Foreigners who entered the country on tourist visas have been given a further grace period – until the end of July.

Foreign tourists at Hoan Kiem Lake in March before Vietnam closed its borders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

It is a one-month extension of the current policy, issued in mid-May to support foreigners stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Immigration Department announced on Tuesday people who came to Viet Nam under visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourism visas after March 1 will be automatically given stay permit extension until July 31 free of charge.

All stay permits for these people will be automatically extended and do not need to be renewed.

This means from now until July 31, they can stay or leave the country without doing any paperwork.

The move is aimed to help those stuck in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foreigners who entered the country before March 1 will also be considered for this permit extension as long as they can prove they cannot leave the country due to the pandemic.

 

In these cases they need certification by their diplomatic mission in Viet Nam through an official diplomatic note with a translation in Vietnamese.

Those who obtained documents from the Vietnamese authorities certifying that they have undergone quarantine or treatment for COVID-19 or are stuck here due to reasons beyond their control are also eligible for the stay permit extension.

However, they have to show these documents when leaving the country.

Those given the automatic stay permit extension should declare their temporary stay to local police and complete health declarations.

Those who do not fall under these categories or have committed illegal actions have to abide with the existing laws on immigration. — VNS

Foreigners can extend visas amid COVID-19 outbreak: spokeswoman

Foreigners in Vietnam can make visa extension procedures at the Immigration Department  in line with regulations, spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed.

 
 

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 30
 COVID-19: No new local transmissions reported in Vietnam for 75 straight days

Thousands of pigs culled as African Swine Fever returns
Up to 5,856 pigs have been culled after the African Swine Fever returned in 20 provinces in Vietnam.

Vietnam to experience 5-6 storms this year
Vietnam would face 5-6 tropical storms from now until the year-end, according to Director of the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting Mai Van Khiem.

Inland waterway accidents at alarming level: Traffic Safety Committee
The number of deaths due to inland waterway traffic accidents in the first half of this year nearly doubled the figure of the same period last year.

Da Nang launches hotline to protect children from sexual abuse
The Department of Information and Communications of central Da Nang city on June 29 commissioned a hotline to support the protection of children and adolescents from sexual abuse.

Hot weather to continue scorching northern and central Vietnam
Extreme heat has put northern-central provinces from Thanh Hoa to Quang Tri at risk of forest fires.

Abandoned baby dies after 21 days of treatment
A newborn baby boy, who was found abandoned on a street on the outskirts of Hanoi, died on Monday afternoon after 21 days of intensive care at hospital.

Vietnam gets closer to COVID-19 vaccine
A vaccine for COVID-19 that is being developed by State-owned vaccine manufacturer VABIOTECH Co., Ltd. could generate relatively high immune response, according to the company chairman Do Tuan Dat.

Amended law on drug prevention and control needs detailed provisions on treatment, intervention
The ministries of Public Security and Justice should make clear that drug addiction is a disease and social evil, the vice chairman of the National Assembly's Committee for Social Affairs said

Farmers work at night to avoid severe heat
It’s 2am in the rice field of Tam Hung Commune, Thanh Oai District in the western outskirts of Hanoi. The darkness overwhelms the immense space. Surrounding villages are still deep in sound sleep.

New thinking about sidewalk use
About to come to a decision, the HCMC government is poised to adopt a new thinking on how the sidewalk and roadways can be used aside from being for traffic. 

HCM City achieves positive results in fighting trade fraud
HCM City authorities have seized more than 36,350 smuggled and counterfeited goods and imposed fines of about VND7 billion (US$301,600) for violations after its coordination plan No15 was launched last year in May.

Noi Bai, Tan Son Nhat runway upgrades set for July
The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam has approved a plan to shut the runways and taxiways at HCMC’s Tan Son Nhat airport and Hanoi’s Noi Bai airport for repair and upgrade starting from July 1, 

HCMC publicizes new textbooks for academic year 2020-2021
The HCMC Department of Education and Training has announced that textbook set “Inventive horizon" compiled by the Vietnam Education Publishing House was chosen to be official textbooks for first graders in the academic year 2020-2021.

Coronavirus: Where are global cases rising and falling?
With the coronavirus pandemic reaching a global total of 10m cases, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of a dangerous new phase in the crisis.

Dyke violations on the rise
More than 7,000 dyke violations which happened across the nation since 2011 have not been resolved, a conference heard.

Singapore hands out coronavirus tracing devices
The government's TraceTogether tokens are aimed at people who do not have smartphones.

Hebei: China locks down 400,000 people after virus spike near Beijing
It's a small spike in Hebei near Beijing - but enough for officials to reinstate a strict lockdown.

New Can Gio Bridge, coastal tourism sites approved
The Prime Minister has approved the construction of Can Gio Bridge as well as plans to develop the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area project.

Elevated roads in HCM City could ease gridlock
HCM City should build an integrated elevated road system to tackle traffic congestion as land for transport in the inner city has become scarce, experts have urged.

