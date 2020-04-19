Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/04/2020 05:39:54 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package

 
 
20/04/2020    00:53 GMT+7

The Government Office has suggested adding freelance tour guides to the list of beneficiaries on the government's VND62 trillion (US$2.6 billion) package to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Freelance tour guides among beneficiaries of govt VND62-trillion package

People queue for free rice at a "Rice ATM" in HCM City.

About 3,000 tour guides are freelancers and have not signed contracts with tourism companies. They are members of the national Tour Guide Association.

Most of them lost their salaries after tourism companies cancelled tours amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Beneficiaries listed on the Ministry of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs’ draft package include vendors, motorcycle taxi riders, garbage collectors, stevedores, lottery ticket sellers, and workers in restaurants and other services.

According to the HCM City Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, about 1,500 people who sell lottery tickets will be added on the list of people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic who will receive money from the city budget. 

Earlier, district authorities had added 5,307 lottery ticket sellers on the list from April 3-9, raising it to a total of 18,707 people.

 

The city has allocated more than VND14 billion (US$595,561) to support lottery ticket sellers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic instead of the VND9 billion as it previously planned.

Around 12,000 lottery ticket sellers in the city have received allowances provided by social welfare divisions and the Vietnam Fatherland Front in city districts.

The city has also provided allowances to the poor and near-poor and to 47,000 workers and 31,500 teachers at private kindergartens who have lost jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Le Minh Tan, head of the city Department of Labour, Invalids, and Social Affairs, said the city would focus on assistance for these people and continue to update the list of people affected by COVID-19. VNS  

Thousands of tour guides in HCMC benched as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Thousands of tour guides in HCMC benched as coronavirus outbreak spreads

Thousands of tour guides in HCMC have been left with nothing to do as local and international tourists have canceled their tours for fears of a new coronavirus.

Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry hard

Coronavirus outbreak hits aviation industry hard

Flying an empty aircraft for the second time in one week, Hoang, a captain working for a Vietnamese airline, has heard that the airline is incurring big losses because of nCoV.

 
 

Other News

.
Online training should be promoted: Ministry
Online training should be promoted: Ministry
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Almost half of all universities nationwide are turning to online tutoring to make sure students can keep up with their studies.

Oklahoma City bombing: The day domestic terror shook America
Oklahoma City bombing: The day domestic terror shook America
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

On this day 25 years ago, a deadly bomb attack shook America and left 168 people dead.

Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom
Coronavirus: New York couples can now tie the knot over Zoom
SOCIETYicon  20/04/2020 

Governor Andrew Cuomo has said New Yorkers will be allowed to apply for licences and marry online.

Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
Hanoi conducts rapid Covid-19 testing for traders at market
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The Hanoi’s Health Department joined hands with the Hanoi Centre for Disease Control conducted rapid Covid-19 testing for nearly 200 traders and related people at Nga Tu So market, Dong Da district on April 19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia April 19
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia April 19
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Vietnam reports no new COVID-19 cases over three days

Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
Rice ATM model implemented nationwide
PHOTOSicon  19/04/2020 

The “Rice ATM” model, first appeared in HMC City, has been warmly welcomed by many people and implemented in many localities nationwide.

Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge
Coronavirus: Japan doctors warn of health system 'break down' as cases surge
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

It comes as coronavirus cases in the country surge, leaving its doctors and hospitals stretched.

India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
India coronavirus: Navy says 21 sailors test positive at key Mumbai base
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

Twenty-one personnel at one of India's key naval bases have tested positive for coronavirus.

Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
Coronavirus: Spanish PM promises to ease confinement of children
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

From 27 April children will be able to get some fresh air for the first time since the lockdown began.

Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
Ministry aims to alter uses of overseas employment fund
SOCIETYicon  19/04/2020 

A new draft law would make it easier for authorities to financially support Vietnamese workers abroad in times of crisis, but National Assembly deputies are divided over whether to approve it.

Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
Many homeless people still seen on HCM City amid pandemic
PHOTOSicon  18/04/2020 

Lots of homeless people and beggars are still on HCM City streets despite the city’s objective to send them to local shelters amid the continuing Covid-19 pandemic.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 18
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 18
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

COVID-19: No new cases in 2 days, only 70 in treatment

Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
Facial recognition technology used in rice distribution amid COVID-19
VIDEOicon  18/04/2020 

The National Economics University started distributing rice to people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic on April 16.

Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
Remote health check-up platform, COVID-19 prevention app launched
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony on April 18 to launch a remote medical examination and treatment platform and Bluezone application to help the community in COVID-19 prevention and control.

VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
VN Transport Ministry announces plans to transport passengers amid COVID-19
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

The Ministry of Transport has announced plans to transport passengers by road, rail, sea and air amid COVID-19 from now until April 30.

Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
Another Vietnamese American dies of COVID-19
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  18/04/2020 

An American man of Vietnamese origin living in California, the US, has passed away after he was infected with the deadly SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
Rice farmers in Mekong Delta told to follow sowing schedules as saline intrusion, drought continues
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Authorities have instructed farmers in the Mekong Delta to sow the summer – autumn rice crop on established schedules to mitigate the damage of drought, saltwater intrusion and disease.

VN needs market of agricultural land
VN needs market of agricultural land
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

Agricultural land accumulation for large-scale production has been facing many obstacles, although the Government has pushed up the process by implementing several policies.

Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
Can Tho City to build startup ecosystem
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

To develop a complete startup ecosystem and create favourable conditions for startups to be formed, Can Tho City People’s Committee has carried out a project supporting national innovative startup ecosystem in Can Tho in 2020.

Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
Frontline doctor urges everyone to comply with COVID-19 regulations
SOCIETYicon  18/04/2020 

As communities around the world grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, doctors and nurses have been on the front lines, working around the clock to help treat patients and contain the spread of the virus.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 