From old tyres to kids’ fun

Discarded old tyres have been given a new lease of life at kids’ playgrounds in Hai Duong province.

Answering the call from the Hai Duong provincial Youth Union to recycle, youngsters in Gia Loc district have collected old tyres and used them as equipment at local playgrounds.

These fun games are not only popular among kids but also win the hearts of parents and teachers, as they help kids develop both physically and mentally.

Since the beginning of this year, Gia Loc district’s Youth Union has presented equipment made from old tyres to six local schools and residential areas.

They are expected to not only offer something different for kids and nurture their physical and mental health, but also inspire them to protect the environment./.VNA