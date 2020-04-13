Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
14/04/2020
Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood

 
 
14/04/2020    11:37 GMT+7

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an online event in Hanoi on April 13 to call on the people to join the blood donation drive in response to a letter of President Nguyen Phu Trong.

Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood hinh anh 1

VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man addresses the event 

Speaking at the event, VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man said 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of  the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7). More than 16 million blood units have been collected nationwide since then. 

Notably, the amount collected last year was 4.7 times higher than that recorded in 2000, as the number of people donating blood surged fivefolds.

Blood supply now only meets about 75 percent of the current demand and there are still many places which run short of blood at various points of time, he said. 

 

VFF chapters across the countries are tasked with bolstering communications in a bid to raise public awareness of blood donation and working with the health sector to carry out the drive in a safe and effective manner, especially in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter, Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Trong asked the Party units, administrations, organisations and the whole society to continue facilitating the acceleration of the drive, and called on the compatriots to be ready and active to donate their blood. This is for a healthy and humane society and contributing to the protection, care for and improvement of the people’s health as well as the sustainable national development, he concluded./. VNA

Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
Hue, Da Nang set up free rice ATMs
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Donors in the central city of Hue have set up a 'rice ATM' in the city to help underprivileged people that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
Vietnamese in Russia make COVID-19 masks for locals
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  3 giờ trước 

As the COVID-19 pandemic wreaks havoc in the world, Vietnamese in Russia are working with communities in their host country to fight the deadly virus. 

“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
“Silent soldiers” in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

Today is another busy day for healthcare workers at the HCM City Centre for Disease Control (HCDC).

British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
British newspaper runs story on Vietnamese COVID-19 posters
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

A COVID-19 fighting-poster featuring two people wearing masks with the slogan Ở Nhà Là Yêu Nước (To Stay At Home is To Love Your Country) by artist Le The Hiep has appeared in the British newspaper The Guardian. 

Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
Young adults practise slow living amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  8 giờ trước 

“Life has turned completely upside down!” is the expression I have been hearing the most during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
Field hospital ready for COVID-19 patients
PHOTOSicon  19 giờ trước 

 Me Linh field hospital was built within the campus of a general hospital, which had been left unused for years in Hanoi’s outlying district of Me Linh.

Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
Hanoi: Life in hamlet under Covid-19 lockdown
PHOTOSicon  21 giờ trước 

Nearly 11,000 residents in Ha Loi hamlet, Me Linh commune, Me Linh district in the outskirts of Hanoi have been getting familiar with life under Covid-19 lockdown since April 8.

Women can realise the dream to fly
Women can realise the dream to fly
FEATUREicon  17 giờ trước 

Meeting Ha Thu Huong, very few people would think the pretty woman with a gentle voice is the co-pilot on a Vietnam Airlines Airbus A321. Her energetic style and friendly manner both add to the equation.

Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
Hail and thunderstorms destroy crops, houses in northern Vietnam
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

Hundreds of houses and several hectares of vegetable and rice crops in the northern mountainous provinces of Son La, Lao Cai and Lai Chau were reportedly damaged by heavy rain, hail and thunderstorms.

Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
Vietnamese students write graduation theses per orders from enterprises
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The topics of many graduation theses are coming from the ideas of users or projects ordered by enterprises.

HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
HCM City's buildings lit up to show support for COVID-19 fight
PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam is in an unprecedented war against COVID-19, requiring all resources to join. To show their support to this fight, buildings in Ho Chi Minh City have lit up with heart-melting symbols.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia on April 13
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia on April 13
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

One more COVID-19 patient recovers, total hits 145

Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An
Colombian man caught after fleeing quarantine facility in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

A Colombian man who fled from a COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hoi An city, central Quang Nam province, on April 11, was found and returned to the facility on April 13.

COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
COVID-19 hits Vietnam's labour exports
VIDEOicon  23 giờ trước 

Labour exports are facing difficulties as the complicated developments of the Covid-19 epidemicstagnate labour recruitment orders.

British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
British COVID-19 couple thank nation for assistance
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

Kevin Nevard and his wife Hayley Nevard, a British could who tested positive for COVID-19, have expressed their sincere thanks to medical staff and the authorities of Thua Thien-Hue province

Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
Border guards keep people safe from coronavirus
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

Living without electricity in a remote area isn't easy, but it's part of the job for some soldiers.

Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
Streets of Hanoi filled with informative messages to aid fight against COVID-19
PHOTOSicon  13/04/2020 

Plenty of colourful posters can be seen on streets throughout Hanoi, all of which send messages of unity to the capital’s citizens and encouragement to push back the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) epidemic.

Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
Acts of kindness light up Da Nang amid COVID-19 crisis
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

A simple act of kindness can provide light and hope for those in need. This is exactly what local people in Da Nang have been doing to support those hit hardest by the COVID-19 crisis.

Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
Ethnic minority student builds tent to study online
SOCIETYicon  13/04/2020 

A Mong ethnic minority student living in the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang has built a shack on the side of a mountain and connected to 4G so he could take online lessons organised by the National Academy of Public Administration.

Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
Colombian flees isolation area in Hoi An
SOCIETYicon  12/04/2020 

A Colombian man has left a quarantine area in Hội An without being given the all clear, the COVID-19 steering committee said on Sunday.

