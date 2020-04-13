Front Central Committee calls on people to donate blood

The Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee held an online event in Hanoi on April 13 to call on the people to join the blood donation drive in response to a letter of President Nguyen Phu Trong.

VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man addresses the event

Speaking at the event, VFF Central Committee President Tran Thanh Man said 2020 marks the 20th anniversary of the “All-people blood donation day” (April 7). More than 16 million blood units have been collected nationwide since then.

Notably, the amount collected last year was 4.7 times higher than that recorded in 2000, as the number of people donating blood surged fivefolds.

Blood supply now only meets about 75 percent of the current demand and there are still many places which run short of blood at various points of time, he said.

VFF chapters across the countries are tasked with bolstering communications in a bid to raise public awareness of blood donation and working with the health sector to carry out the drive in a safe and effective manner, especially in the face of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

In his letter, Party Central Committee General Secretary and State President Trong asked the Party units, administrations, organisations and the whole society to continue facilitating the acceleration of the drive, and called on the compatriots to be ready and active to donate their blood. This is for a healthy and humane society and contributing to the protection, care for and improvement of the people’s health as well as the sustainable national development, he concluded./. VNA