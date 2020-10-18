Frontline doctor nominated as outstanding citizen of Hanoi

During the crucial time when the COVID-19 pandemic was developing in a complex and unpredictable manner, the sacrifice and dedication of medical staff throughout the country were widely acknowledged and admired.

Join us to learn more about a frontline hero, Dr Nguyen Trung Cap from the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases.

Together with colleagues, Dr Cap worked tirelessly in a risky environment to fight the pandemic. During the second outbreak, he joined leading medical experts at the Hue Hospital, which received Da Nang’s sickest patients.

Dr Cap adopted numerous innovations and improvements to treatment methods. One initiative on improving portable personal air purifiers for physicians was greatly appreciated.

In his 24 years of practice, Dr Cap and his colleagues have worked to save the lives of many patients in a critical condition. He was awarded the title Excellent Physician and presented a Certificate of Merit by the Prime Minister in 2016.

The title Outstanding Citizen of Hanoi was awarded by the Hanoi People’s Committee on the anniversary of the city’s liberation (October 10) and motivated Dr Cap and other medical staff in their fight against the pandemic./.VNA