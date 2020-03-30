Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Frontline forces ensure peace in quarantine areas

 
 
31/03/2020    13:43 GMT+7

It’s not the first time Nguyen Van Chien has been sent on a mission, but it is the first time he has been stationed at a quarantine zone to prevent a pandemic.

    People are in a quarantine area in the central province of Nghệ An. 

    Chiến is head of the Hoàng Mai District Police in Hà Nội. He is among more than 100 personnel working at six supervision stations and a patrol team at quarantine centres to prevent COVID-19 from spreading.

    Since the middle of March, they’ve been working at the Hà Nội Vocational College of High Technology in Tây Mỗ Ward, Nam Từ Liêm District, and the Pháp Vân-Tứ Hiệp Students’ Zone in Hoàng Liệt Ward, Hoàng Mai District.

    The first they did upon arrival was set up staff rota to ensure all the work is covered.

    Chiến said when the first batch of students and foreigners from affected countries arrived at his zone on March 19, it was a massive influx and there was a lot of work to do.

    After a long tiring trip, they were all exhausted and it was difficult to communicate with them due to language barriers. Using  sign language, they managed to show people where to queue up and complete all the procedures needed to enter the quarantine zone following Ministry of Health regulations.

    On that day, they finished work at 2am after settling 200 people into the quarantine zone.

    But their duties were not over. They still had to keep a close watch on the zone to stop people leaving or others entering, while dealing with those who did not follow the regulations.

    Chiến said the Pháp Vân-Tứ Hiệp Students’ Zone had about 500 rooms with beds for about 4,000 people.

     

    For a quarantine zone this is good, but the officials still had to ensure security. With such a large number of people, accommodation arrangements had to be thought out carefully to ensure their property and safety.

    Sleepless night

    Captain Đinh Văn Cường's phone rang at 4am.

    The caller was a member of the steering committee for COVID-19 pandemic prevention and control.

    He was informed that a foreigner in quarantine had refused to follow regulations and was demanding to leave.

    Cường patiently convinced the man so that he understood, but by the time the man had agreed to go back to his room it was already broad daylight.

    Despite all these obstacles, they are still doing their best to fulfill their tasks with determination to control the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure everyone is safe. — VNS

    Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons

    Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons

    In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

    HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

    HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic

    The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.  

     
     

    .
    Residents around Bach Mai Hospital's COVID-19 cluster to be given quick tests
    SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

    Hanoi Centre for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) has established three task forces to implement rapid COVID-19 tests in the area around Bach Mai Hospital, fast emerging as a complicated hot spot of the country.

    Vietnam confirms 204 COVID-19 cases, a 10-year-old boy as the latest
    SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

    Vietnam had confirmed 204 COVID-19 cases as of 6:00 on March 31, with the latest patient a 10-year-old boy living in Ho Chi Minh City’s District 2, according to the Ministry of Health.

    Bach Mai hospital after disinfection
    SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

    Hanoi’s Bach Mai hospital was disinfected on March 28 after it was linked to novel coronavirus infections. Currently, no one gets in or out of the hospital, except for special cases.

    30 more COVID-19 patients in Vietnam successfully treated
    VIDEOicon  5 giờ trước 

    Three COVID-19 patients in Ho Chi Minh City have fully recovered, said the hospital specialising in the acute respiratory disease in the city’s Cu Chi district on March 30.

    US woman attacks health staff, trying to flee from quarantine
    SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

    An American woman attacked health staff and tried to flee from the Ministry of Public Security’s Hospital 199 in central Da Nang city when she was brought to the hospital for quarantine on March 30 morning.

    Social enterprises on the rise in Vietnam’s start-up culture
    SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

    Any time Le Thanh Tung feels an urge to swap jobs, he finds himself scrolling through ybox.vn.

    Teachers tackle COVID-19 through televised lessons
    VIDEOicon  7 giờ trước 

    In the wake of COVID-19, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai has been looking at solutions and prevention measures, and one of them is televised lessons to protect students and stop the spread of the epidemic.

    Overseas Vietnamese feeling the heat amid the global pandemic
    FEATUREicon  19 giờ trước 

    While thousands of overseas Vietnamese have returned home over the past few weeks, many others are still living in places abroad ravaged by COVID-19.

    Vietnamese come home to seek more meaningful ventures
    FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

    Kevin Tung Nguyen, who co-founded the San Francisco-based K-Source, a software firm with over 200 employees, and Ivylish – a business operating to support orphans and disadvantaged children in developing countries, returned to Vietnam in 2015.

    Bach Mai hospital disinfected after COVID-19 outbreak
    PHOTOSicon  22 giờ trước 

    Personnel from the Vietnam Army’s chemical division disinfected Hanoi’s Bach Mai Hospital on March 28 night after COVID-19 infections were linked to it.

    Farewell moments with virus patients
    PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

    About 300 people who were identified to have had contact with COVID-19 patients and their families in Hanoi left the concentrated quarantine centre managed by Artillery Regiment 58

    HCM City approves $116m package to help workers affected by COVID-19 pandemic
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    The People’s Council of HCM City has approved a financial support package worth US$116.55 million to prevent and control the spread of COVID-19 and to support employees affected by the pandemic.

    27 more COVID-19 patients released from Hanoi's hospital
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    27 more COVID-19 patients had successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases confirmed on Monday.

    Boat capsizes during live-stream, three drown
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    Three men died during a live-stream after their boat capsized in An Khê Ka Nak hydropower reservoir in An Khe Town, the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai on Sunday.

    HCM City to provide $42 monthly allowance to people losing jobs due to COVID-19
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    The HCM City Party Committee has approved paying an allowance of US$42.5 a month to people losing their livelihoods due to the COVID-19 pandemic from the outlay meant for paying wage hikes this year to city officials.   

    Hanoi and HCM City limit transport to slow spread of coronavirus
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    Trans-provincial passenger trains will be suspended from March 30 until April 15 to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, according to the Vietnam Railway Authority.

    Famous Facebooker discovered posting unverified COVID-19 news
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    A Vietnamese Facebook influencer has been summoned by police for posting unverified information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    Check list for people having visited Bach Mai hospital from March 12, 2020.

    Hanoi, HCM City ensure sufficient supply of essential goods
    PHOTOSicon  30/03/2020 

    Supermarkets in Hanoi and HCM City keep shelves stocked during the COVID-19 epidemic, meeting the demand of consumers.

    Cases of COVID-19 in Vietnam rise to 194
    SOCIETYicon  30/03/2020 

    Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.

