Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
03/06/2020 10:32:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
SOCIETY
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

George Floyd death: Archbishop attacks Trump as US unrest continues

 
 
03/06/2020    10:30 GMT+7

As fury over George Floyd's killing continues, religious leaders condemn President Trump's actions.

Trump declares himself the "law and order president"

Washington's Catholic archbishop has strongly criticised President Donald Trump's visit to a shrine as civil unrest continues in the US over the death of a black man in police custody.

The visit "misused" and "manipulated" the Saint John Paul II National Shrine, Archbishop Wilton D Gregory said.

He said he found the president's action "baffling and reprehensible".

Filmmaker Spike Lee told the BBC anger over George Floyd's death and systemic injustice are fuelling protests.

On Monday Mr Trump threatened to send in the military to quell disturbances, vowing to "dominate the streets", as protests sparked by the killing of Mr Floyd, 46, in Minneapolis continued. 

The president said he would deploy the army if cities and states failed to control the protests. But on Tuesday at least one mayor rejected the use of National Guard and military forces.

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden criticised Mr Trump for using the crisis to appeal to his supporters, saying he was "serving the passions of his base".

On Tuesday the Las Vegas sheriff said an officer died in a shooting after police attempted to disperse a crowd, and four officers were injured on Monday in St Louis, Missouri.

What have religious leaders said?

In a statement ahead of the president's visit to the Saint John Paul II National Shrine on Tuesday, Archbishop Wilton D Gregory said it violated the church's religious principles, adding that Catholics should defend the rights of all people.

The archbishop also condemned the forceful clearing of protesters outside the White House on Monday to allow Mr Trump to visit a church where he held a Bible in front of gathered media.

Saint John Paul "would not condone the use of tear gas and other deterrents to silence, scatter or intimidate [protestors] for a photo opportunity in front of a place of worship," he commented.

Archbishop Gregory is the first African-American to lead the diocese. The shrine is run by the Knights of Columbus, an all-male Catholic organisation that has lobbied for conservative political causes.

Washington's Episcopalian bishop, Mariann Budde, also condemned the president's actions. In the UK the archbishops of York and Canterbury said the unrest exposed "the ongoing evil of white supremacy".

Politics and religion

US President Donald Trump's signalling of religious affiliation has not been welcomed by a range of clerics as the nation struggles to manage the twin challenges of a pandemic and widespread political protest.

President Trump does not belong to a particular congregation, only occasionally attends a service and has said many times that he does not like to ask God for forgiveness.

 

But while he may not consider church essential to his personal life, it may yet hold the keys to his political future.

In 2016, Mr Trump won 81% of white evangelical votes and exit polls found that white Catholics supported him over Hillary Clinton by 60% to 37%.

What's the latest in the protests?

  • After New York's iconic department store Macy's and other shops were looted, Governor Andrew Cuomo criticised the police for "not doing their jobs"
  • Curfews in the city are extended to Sunday, as well as in Philadelphia until Thursday
  • In Chicago, two people were reported killed amid unrest, although the circumstances are unclear
  • Meanwhile, the state of Minnesota filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department over Mr Floyd's death
  • And the controversial order to clear protesters from a park near the White House on Monday evening came directly from Attorney General William Barr, US media reported
  • The chief of police in Louisville, Kentucky was sacked after law enforcement officers fired into a crowd on Sunday night, killing the owner of a nearby business
  • Music channels and celebrities marked Blackout Tuesday, pausing for eight minutes - the length of time a police officer knelt on Mr Floyd's neck

How did protests begin?

The protests began after a video showed Mr Floyd being arrested and a white police officer continuing to kneel on his neck even after he pleaded that he could not breathe, on 25 May.

The officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and will appear in court next week. Three other police officers have been fired.

On Monday Mr Trump called on cities and states to deploy the National Guard, the reserve military force that can be called on to intervene in domestic emergencies.

He said if a city did not "take the actions that [were] necessary" he would deploy the military and "quickly solve the problem for them."

In order to take that step, the president would have to invoke the Insurrection Act, which in some circumstances first requires a request from state governors for him to do so.

This law was last invoked in 1992 during riots in Los Angeles following the acquittal of four police officers charged with assaulting black motorist Rodney King.

What's the bigger picture?

The Floyd case has reignited deep-seated anger over police killings of black Americans and racism. It follows the high-profile cases of Michael Brown in Ferguson, Missouri; Eric Garner in New York; and others that have driven the Black Lives Matter movement in recent years.

Garner was placed in a police chokehold in New York in 2014 and could be heard crying out "I can't breathe" as officers restrained him. His words, which were also shouted by Mr Floyd in his final moments, have become a rallying cry for Black Lives Matter protesters.

Demonstrators have taken to the streets - not only to express their outrage at the treatment of Mr Floyd - but to condemn police brutality against black Americans more widely.

African-Americans are more likely to get fatally shot by police than other ethnic groups. They are also arrested for drug abuse at a much higher rate than white Americans, although surveys show drug use is at similar levels.

For many, the outrage over Mr Floyd's death also reflects years of frustration over socio-economic inequality and discrimination, not least in Minneapolis itself. It has also come amid the coronavirus pandemic, which studies show has disproportionately affected black Americans both in terms of deaths and job losses.

But the protests also echo those of the Civil Rights movement more than 50 years ago. This action was led by Martin Luther King Jr and sought to challenge white supremacy and the segregationist policies that were commonplace at the time.

The ongoing unrest is the most widespread racial turbulence the US has experienced since Dr King, known to most Americans as MLK, was gunned down by a sniper in 1968. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
Work to create a smoke-free environment
Work to create a smoke-free environment
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

Luong Ngoc Khue, director general of the Medical Examination and Treatment Department and director of the Vietnam Tobacco Control Fund speaks about his organisation’s efforts to create a smoke-free environment.

How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
How Vietnam managed to keep its coronavirus death toll at zero
SOCIETYicon  14 giờ trước 

American news-based television channel CNN has recently hailed success story of Viet Nam in the fight against COVID-19 with no fatalities.

A rare and vital talent
A rare and vital talent
SOCIETYicon  15 giờ trước 

There’s an old adage that will never be solved. What came first? The chicken or the egg?

Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
Man imprisoned for trafficking rhino horns
SOCIETYicon  18 giờ trước 

The Hanoi People’s Court on June 1 sentenced Nguyen Van Pho to five years in prison for violating regulations on the protection of endangered, precious and rare animals.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam &amp; Southeast Asia June 2
Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia June 2
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Woman with illegal entry tracked in HCM City

Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
Lands for HCM City metro line 2 to be handed over this month
SOCIETYicon  21 giờ trước 

District authorities in HCM City have been urged to complete land acquisition, compensation payment and resettlement by the end of June for the metro line No 2 between District 1 and District 12.

Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
Australian police probe Aboriginal boy's arrest after video emerges
SOCIETYicon  19 giờ trước 

The policeman has been placed on "restricted duties" after video captured the boy slamming on to bricks.

HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
HCMC supports foreign experts, investors applying for entry into city
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Health authority in Ho Chi Minh City will facilitate foreign experts and investors’ entry into the city through Tan Son Nhat Airport.

Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
Heat wave intensifies nationwide, temperatures rise above 38
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Both northern and central regions of Vietnam are seeing the recent heat wave intensify with the scorching weather expected to last for an additional five to seven days and temperatures set to hit over 38 degrees Celsius, according to meteorologists.

Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
Chinese experts arrive for Hanoi metro project
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Around 150 staff from a Chinese general contractor will enter Vietnam through a border gate in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai to continue a metro project in Hanoi.

Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
Dien Bien: Quarry workers die during lightning strike
SOCIETYicon  23 giờ trước 

Two workers died and one remained missing after a bolt of lightning struck a quarry in Dien Bien Province on June 1.

The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
The bonding of man and dog, and beyond
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Dog lovers in Vietnam recently shared a moving clip about an ethnic Mong woman crying when she had to sell her beloved dog due to her desperate poverty. 

Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
Chickens chowing down on sweet Mary Jane?
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Krong Nang District in the Central Highlands Province of Dak Lak have discovered hundreds of marijuana plants grown in the coffee plantations of two households.

Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
Facebook account hackers, led by 18-year-old high schooler, arrested
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

Police in Bac Ninh Province have arrested and launched legal proceedings against seven people for illegally appropriating property on social media.

Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
Encouraging more people to join the voluntary social insurance scheme
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

From this year on, May will be observed as a month to encourage all Vietnamese working people to participate in the national social insurance scheme.

The heat, and the salt, is on
The heat, and the salt, is on
SOCIETYicon  02/06/2020 

The heat of summer is here and while many people are longing for the cooler days of autumn, the salt makers in the central province of Nghe An are thrilled to see the sun.

Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
Construction engineer pours efforts into organic coffee
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Demand for high quality agricultural products is increasing and many consumers are looking for organic options.

HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
HCM City man offers free nighttime motorbike repair service
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

A man in HCM City has volunteered to help repair motorbikes for passers-by on some highways in HCM City.

Hanoi covered in straw smoke
Hanoi covered in straw smoke
PHOTOSicon  01/06/2020 

Many areas in the suburban Phuc Tho District in Hanoi have been covered in smoke caused by rice straw burning.

Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
Vietnam “most outstanding” in handling coronavirus - Media
SOCIETYicon  01/06/2020 

Vietnam has reported no single coronavirus-related deaths and the country is gradually returning to normal.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 