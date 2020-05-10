Gia Lam Airport removed from the local civil airport plan

The Ministry of Transport has removed Gia Lam Airport in Hanoi out of the local civil airport plan.

In 2006, Gia Lam Airport was planned to be used for military purposes and civil services until 2025. However, this plan has been scrapped.

The Ministry of Transport has issued Decision 528 about nullifying Decision 980 about Gia Lam Airport issued in 2006. Because of many limitations that Gia Lam Airport is no longer fit in with the development plan.



In order to service big planes, the airport's runways must be expanded but this is an impossible task and is not fit with Hanoi's development plan. Since the airport is situated in an urban area, expansion may mean noise pollution for the residents.



On February 23, 2008, the PM issued Decision 236 about adjusting the air transport development planning to 2020 with a view to 2030 in which Gia Lam Airport is excluded. Decision 528 was issued afterwards.



Currently, Gia Lam Airport is only being used for military purposes. Dtinews

