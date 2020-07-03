Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
03/07/2020
SOCIETY
 
 
Government Decree on entry and exit of foreigners into Vietnam

03/07/2020    16:58 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Government has recently promulgated Decree No 75/2020 providing details for a number of articles belonging to the Law on amendments and supplements and a number of articles

to the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

government decree on entry and exit of foreigners into vietnam hinh 0

The Decree stipulates that foreigners entering into economic zones of border gates and coastal economic zones are exempted from visas in accordance to Clause 3, Article 12 of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

This is also the case with Clause 7, Article 1 of the Law on amendments and supplements a number of articles of the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam.

 

The law also stipulates the issuance of visas for foreigners entering the country under international treaties, of which the nation is a member, and the granting of temporary residence certificates for foreign nationals entering Vietnamese sovereign territory.

As for citizens from abroad entering border gate economic zones or coastal economic zones, they are able to enjoy visa waivers in line with international treaties that the country has signed up to. If the temporary residence duration expires and an individual wishes to go to another places in the nation, the granting of visas can be made in line with international treaties.

The Decree also regulates forms through which temporary residence certificates are granted for foreigners entering the country. Accordingly, the immigration control unit grants temporary residence certificates to foreigners upon entry by stamping passports or issuing separate visas. Indeed, the immigration control unit does not issue temporary residence certificates for foreign entries through automatic control gates.

This Decree came into effect on July 1. VOV

 
 

Latest news

