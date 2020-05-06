Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Government programme encourages marriage before the age of 30

 
 
06/05/2020    15:05 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a birth rate adjustment programme towards 2030 which encourages people to get married before the age of 30 and women to give birth to the second child before they get 35 years old.

Watch our video on people's opinions on the Government's programme

The programme sets the target to increase the birth rate by 10 per cent in localities with a low rate (less than two children per couple) and reduce the rate in localities with a high rate of more than 2.2 children per couple.

Provinces and cities in which each woman of reproductive age has two to 2.2 children should maintain the rate or so-called desired fertility at replacement level.

The targets aim to help Việt Nam accomplish the national population strategy by 2030.

Newborns at the National Hospital of Obstetrics and Gynecology. The Government has asked local authorities to pilot policies to support couples to give birth and raise children. 

The PM ordered the issuance of regulations so that public employees and Party members set the example of having no more than two children in their families.

 

Areas with a low birth rate or desired fertility at replacement level should encourage families to have two children.

PM Phuc asked local authorities to pilot policies to support couples in giving birth and raising children. Getting married or giving birth at an old age is not encouraged.

Couples who have two children will have their income tax reduced and be assisted with children’s tuition fees or expenses to rent houses or buy social housing. Children of these families will have priority to be admitted to public schools.

Local authorities have been asked to pilot marriage and family consultation services such as friend-making clubs and pre-marriage health consultations.

Pregnant women or those having two children have access to mother and baby healthcare and malnutrition prevention consultations. — VNS

National population database to be completed next year

The national population database will be completed by April next year to improve State management of citizens, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

New scheme to help end gender-biased sex selection

A new programme dealing with gender-biased sex selection and harmful practices in Vietnam will be carried out from 2020 to 2022, the UN Population Fund and the Norwegian Government announced on April 10.

 
 

.
About 240 Vietnamese return home from France
SOCIETYicon  3 giờ trước 

About 240 Vietnamese citizens were repatriated from France on Vietnam Airlines flights on May 5 and 6.

Online teaching: long-term investments needed
SOCIETYicon  1 giờ trước 

Non-state education establishments had to close the doors during the epidemic, but some of them began using online teaching activities.

Hanoi’s chairman calls for continued social distancing measures at schools and hospitals
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has called for continued social distancing measures, especially at schools and hospitals, when daily activities have resumed.

Nine recovered coronavirus patients in HCM City test positive again
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Nine coronavirus patients in HCMC had tested positive for the virus again after being discharged from the hospital as of this afternoon, May 4.

Financial breakdown of VAS revealed through dispute with parents
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The recent disputes over school fees between VAS and parents have revealed painful weaknesses in financial management and training quality at the institute.

Vietnam tests Covid-19 vaccine on mice
SOCIETYicon  5 giờ trước 

Company for Vaccine and Biological Production No.1 (VABIOTECH), under the Ministry of Health, is testing an experimental Covid-19 vaccine on mice, according to Tuoi Tre newspaper.

Coronavirus: UK death toll passes Italy to be highest in Europe
SOCIETYicon  4 giờ trước 

The figure of 29,427 deaths is "a massive tragedy", the foreign secretary says, but steers clear of comparisons.

Education changes to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Nguyen Son Hai, Director of the Ministry of Education and Training's Department of Information and Technology talks on changes in learning and teaching methods to adapt to the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Vietnam's wartime strategy successfully deployed for COVID-19 battle
SOCIETYicon  6 giờ trước 

Vietnam recently celebrated the National Reunification and victory over a global superpower, but it has also been praised internationally in the past few weeks for initially winning the battle against an invisible enemy – the novel coronavirus.

Frontliners on 24-hour shifts during the COVID-19 fight
SOCIETYicon  9 giờ trước 

Late on March 6, the Hanoi 115 Medical Emergency Centre received a call. Three workers were quickly scrambled and donned hazmat suits before setting off for Ba Dinh District, sirens wailing. 

Vietnam fulfills promise to remain a safe destination
FEATUREicon  21 giờ trước 

Vietnam puts safety of its citizens and visitors the first and foremost, even at the cost of economic interest.

WE NEVER KNEW: Napalm use during Vietnam's French-American War
FEATUREicon  22 giờ trước 

No one knew the Geneva Agreement's signing ending Vietnam's French-American War (1945‒1954) was imminent. This included the Vietnamese, French, Europeans, and Africans who fought at Cau Lo in northern Vietnam's Red River Delta

51 private kindergartens in HCM City unable to survive pandemic
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

Fifty one private kindergartens in HCM City have closed down, unable to afford rents and salaries to regular teachers amid the COVID-19 shutdown, the city Department of Education and Training reported.

Vietnam’s COVID-19 response by the numbers
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

With only 271 confirmed coronavirus cases and zero deaths to date, Vietnam has performed well in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and the world is finally starting to notice.

Coronavirus: Chinese state media take aim at US 'lab theory'
SOCIETYicon  22 giờ trước 

Chinese state media said US claims that the virus originated in a research lab were "absurd".

Bustling atmosphere returns to streets of major cities after national holidays
PHOTOSicon  05/05/2020 

Streets across both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City were crowded once more on May 4 as thousands of students returned to school coupled with local people heading back to work after enjoying a long break during the national holidays.

Coronavirus: France's first known case 'was in December'
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

A Paris doctor says a patient first diagnosed with pneumonia is now confirmed as having had Covid-19.

Latest Coronavirus News in Vietnam & Southeast Asia May 5
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

New arrivals set to undergo four COVID-19 tests

Hanoi, HCM City resume bus services
SOCIETYicon  05/05/2020 

All bus routes in Hanoi have resumed operation from May 4, but each bus must not have more than 30 people on board, including passengers, drivers and conductors, according to the city's Department of Transport.

Anti-war protest at US campus remembered
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  05/05/2020 

Photos of a bloody protest against the war by US forces in Vietnam at Kent State University in Ohio are now on display on the university’s online platform to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the event.

