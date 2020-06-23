Government to gift over $14 million to contributors to revolution

The Government is expected to present over 300 billion VND (14.3 million USD) to those who contributed to the national revolution on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day on July 27.

Presenting gifts to war invalids at the Kim Bang nursing center for wounded soldiers in the northern province of Nam Dinh.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc assigned the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to submit gift proposals to the President.

The ministry proposed two levels of support: 400,000 VND (17.2 USD), and 200,000 VND for policy beneficiaries such as heroic Vietnamese mothers and wounded soldiers.

The cost has been set aside in the State budget plan for 2020./.VNA